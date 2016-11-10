Fish for compliments: Recipes from Darina Allen, Clodagh McKenna and others

As this little island rediscovers its love for fish and seafood, a newly-published cookbook will be of interest to many this Christmas. Fishwives is a collection of 77 recipes that have been shared by well-known women. They include recipes handed down through the generations, and newer, fresher ideas on cooking trout and other Irish fish.

Trout farm

The brainchild of Mags Kirwin of Goatsbridge Trout Farm in Kilkenny, proceeds from the book go to the charity Hospice Africa Uganda. Some of the women who share their favourite recipes include Darina Allen, Clodagh McKenna, Sally McKenna and Georgina Campbell. Anna Eason – of Sunburst Trout Farms in North Carolina – shares this roasted trout with orange and rosemary (pictured above). Fishwives (€20) is available online and in selected shops and outlets nationwide. goatsbridgetrout.ie

