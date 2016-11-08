Yes to the dress: budget bridal wear for canny brides

It’s been quite a year for affordable bridal wear. While there has been a strong showing from budget-bridal stalwarts already, including Monsoon, Phase Eight, Debenhams and Coast, the high-street bridal offering has been truly modernised, courtesy of hip, expensive-looking ranges from Needle & Thread, Asos, Self-Portrait and now Whistles. This is big news if you don’t want to blow the budget, and with the rise in the market for well-priced aisle-ready dresses, there’s zero shame attached to spending less on your gown.

According to weddingsonline.ie, Irish women spend on average €1,612 on a wedding gown, and while four-figure frocks are the norm for many, there are a lot of women who don’t wish to spend a small fortune, so now that average spend could be about to plunge. The high-street bridal scene has been fine-tuned, with fuss-free frocks at the fore.

One of those brands championing the budget-bridal revolution is Self-Portrait. Already a popular source for wedding guests and bridesmaids, it returns with its autumn collection, the second since its inception in January. Offering an off-beat spin on traditional white wedding wear, the gowns are easy-to-wear, modern and affordable. The collection ranges from €600 to €1,000 and is available on luxury sites such as Net-a-porter, Matches, and Harrods – proving budget bridal is being taken seriously.

Launching its bridal range in March this year, following the success of its bridesmaid range, Asos keeps costs as the focus, with dresses priced between €160 and €400 and an edit packed with current fashion references. Something of a bridal gown greatest hits, expect to click-to-buy for strapless Grecian styles, short skater styles and stylish separates.

Design director of Asos, Vanessa Spence says: “The price points are incredibly affordable which means you have the option of buying more than one dress and leaves more money to spend on the wedding or honeymoon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As revealed this week, there are more bridal bargains to be had from Whistles which will debut its bridal range, Whistles Wedding, in February. Adorned in delicate lace, organza jacquard, and embroidered tulle, it will comprise seven limited edition pieces, ranging from €690 to €950. Versatility seems to be key, with Nick Passmore, creative director of Whistles, saying: “Whistles Wedding will offer our customers a refined collection from which they can choose something to wear for their big day, from a city wedding right through to a countryside celebration.”

It has been tricky to find a dream wedding dress on a high street budget in recent times, with fabrics doing no favours and designs feeling too traditional. But with this abundance of new launches, it might just take that stress (and cost) out of saying yes to the dress.