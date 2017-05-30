Why the chandelier earring trend is still hanging in there

They used to hang from ceilings. Now they’re swinging from our ears. Chandelier earrings so much in vogue, add flirtatious sparkle and work well with everything from distressed jeans to debs dresses, from boho looks to dressier, grown up styles. As they mirror the movement of the head catching the light, some argue that they are the most seductive form of jewellery. They can distract or attract attention, so are hardly ever worn on screen by TV presenters.

Regularly seen at the Oscars and grand events, on the night that Obama was elected president, Michelle Obama wore diamond encrusted chandeliers of white gold for her first appearance as First Lady. More recently Ivanka Trump rocked up to a charity dinner sporting a chunky green floral crystal chandelier earring on one ear and a silver knob on the other – part of a set deliberately mismatched from Marni.

“Woodland” earrings with green tourmalines and diamonds set in 18ct white gold. POA from Boodles, Grafton Street, Dublin; Ice-Cream earrings €15 from Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin; Large blue flower earrings €435 by Oscar de la Renta at Loulerie, Chatham Street, Dublin

Elsewhere Saoirse Ronan accessorised her green sequin dress at the Oscars with mismatched green Chopard chandeliers while Cate Blanchett shone in leaf shaped pendants by Tiffany. The trend for wearing just one shoulder duster started in the 90s with Janet Jackson (hers was a hoop) and when Celine sent single waterfall chandeliers down the Paris catwalk, the high street got an earful and they’re here to stay.

Have you the neck to wear them? Chandeliers are a style statement, but the best cascades are deceptively light. According to Declan Keane of Gollums Precious, an Irish business selling costume jewellery since the 1930s, the most popular length is just below the jaw line at 50mm and shouldn’t drag the lobe. “Cheap Chinese crystal is too heavy – look for cubic zirconia (a simulated crystal that works like a diamond) which is much brighter and much lighter. I am selling chandeliers for weddings and even longer lengths for black tie at 65mm with fan shape detail,” he says, adding that most are for pierced ears; clip ons, being harder to find, are more expensive. As for the high street, Lucy Moller, creative head at River Island predicts that lengths may become even more extreme; she matches her long hair with chandeliers that brush her shoulders though not all style leaders will go to such lengths.

Gold short leaf earrrings "Drift" by Lulu Frost 210 from Loulerie, Chatham Street, Dubin

We’ve chosen a wide selection at prices from 15 to 500 and beyond. They include some fun pendants, drops and waterfalls as well as more serious fakes, some vintage, some French, a 50s costume piece and pricey heirlooms. So why not hang in there this season, ditch the studs and lend an ear to a chandelier?