What to wear to work: dress codes decoded

Remember when work outfits and normal clothes occupied two separate poles in our wardrobes? These days, the work/life style balance has evened out, creating a new era of workwear, with less of a separation between weekend and weekday clothes.

With most workplaces having a more relaxed approach to dress codes, it’s opened a whole new world of sartorial options. What counts as workwear has changed almost as much as the way we work now. And it’s this lack of segregation and informality that has also been raised by an Oireachtas committee, questioning the attire of politicians and considering if the Dáil should adopt a dress code.

Sartorial choices

What we wear to work does matter. It influences how others treat us, and how we feel about ourselves too. Clearly, qualities such as a strong work ethic and professionalism will get you far, but sartorial choices also have a major impact on your success.

A 2015 study in the journal of Social Psychological and Personality Science revealed that dressing more formally can help you focus, make you more confident and give you an edge in abstract thinking.

The key to a hard-working, great-looking work wardrobe? Easy, repeatable formulas, simple to wear, easily teamed with other items and comfortable to wear all day.

Make it a uniform: opt for four or five items that you can wear in numerous variations. Not only will it ease the early morning routine but it will radiate a message of authority and confidence. Fitting in doesn’t have to mean blending in – we’re not talking about nondescript boring black trousers and a white button-down shirt. Avoid outfit ennui by keeping details eye-catching rather than full-on conversation stoppers.

Subtle tweaks

Focus on classic pieces with subtle tweaks. Trade in your samey white cotton shirt for an interesting alternative, lighten up your dark tailored blazer for a more modern mannish or kimono style, and experiment with knitwear by ditching the suit and pairing an elegant jumper and a tailored trouser together.

Colour is encouraged but keep it to a more muted palette of wear-with-everything tones that will ensure longevity and versatility. Think navy and greys, obviously, but also creams, khakis, burgundy, teals and tobacco. Look for accessories that will reinvigorate your wardrobe – block-heeled pumps are brilliantly practical for the office while also bringing that fashion edge.

A metallic drop earring is the accessory du jour this season, offering a minimal but perfect statement to a tailored suit. A discreet flash of colour in accent pieces, an interesting cuff or notched neckline will create interest and impress for the right reasons.

Corporate

Modern but office-friendly look for pieces that are smart but striking, put-together without looking boxed-in and uncomfortable. Nod to current fashion trends while keeping the formalness of the office in mind.

Blazer, €69.95, Marks and Spencer

Trousers, €200, Ganni, Arnotts

Shirt, €590, Marni, Brown Thomas

Bag, €1,700, Loewe, Brown Thomas

Creative

If you’re part of the creative clique what you wear should be an extension of your creative perspective. Explore bright colours, graphic prints and interesting silhouettes to get the balance of smart casual.

Jacket, €339, Tara Jamon, Arnotts

Jumper, €110, Mo&Co, Brown Thomas

Skirt, €48, V by Very, Littlewoods

Earrings, €12.95, Mango

Casual

Whether you work from home or in a workplace with no dress code, easy and practical clothes are key that measure up for your desk at home or a face-to-face meeting. If your job is physical, look for pieces that have stretch and can withstand wear and tear.