‘Treat autumn trends like salt: a little goes a long way’

Autumn 2016 serves up a bundle of trends, including opulent velvet, deconstructed jackets, heritage checks and duvet coats. So where do you start? We sought out some fashion insiders to give us their best advice on the trends worth trying this winter.

For Ingrid Hoey, Amy Huberman’s go-to stylist, investing in the season ahead is all about going back to basics. She says a great pair of boots, knits and an attractive coat equals a sound winter wardrobe.

“I just love autumn-winter. It’s my favourite season. Oversized cashmere jumpers with midi skirts and boots are one of my ultimate looks.” And the key piece on her wish list? “A new coat, military- inspired, in navy with brass details on the buttons, tailored with a longer length.”

Stylist Courtney Smith is also galvanised by the return of military chic as seen on the catwalks of Prada and Tommy Hilfiger. But thinking ahead, Smith is dreaming of a velvet dress for party season. “To make the of-the-moment eveningwear trend work, go for simple silhouettes in soft tones.”

Annmarie O’Connor, a fashion editor and author of The Happy Closet, has a mantra: “Treat trends like salt; a little goes a long way.” Instead she favours using transformative pieces. “I love the polo neck redux – perfect for layering. I’ll be shopping for a leather bustier from the Zana Bayne & Other Stories collaboration to wear with a polo neck and high-waisted trousers.”

Also shying away from trends this season is Tanya Grimson, a stylist and the editor of Maven 46. “I have to admit I find this season’s trends too OTT for my own personal taste, from the extreme grunge, as seen at Alexander Wang, to the 1980s comeback. It’s all a little too eccentric for me,” she says. Coats are her statement of intent. “I’ve three styles hitting the top of my shopping list: a red formal for a touch of colour, a duvet coat to keep me warm and an aviator jacket for those off-duty days.”

Stylist Sinéad Keenan pushes the boundaries in her shoots for the likes of Image and Irish Tatler. “A great pair of block-heeled ankle boots are a fantastic staple for your wardrobe,” she says, “but pick up a pair with a statement heel or in brocade or velvet – the fabric of the season.”