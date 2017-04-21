Those see-through bra straps under your favourite Bardot are not invisible

“Regardless of what people say, you can most definitely see those ‘invisible’ straps whilst wearing your favourite Bardot top” – Jo Archbold @YoI’mJo

Wear it

These Mignonne Gavigan Bird Earrings (€399 Loulerie).

These Mignonne Gavigan Bird Earrings (€399 Loulerie) satisfy all our big-earring cravings. DMcM

Natasha Sherling has released a new collection of ready-to-wear fine jewellery.

Finding a gem

Dublin-based jewellery designer, and trained gemmologist, Natasha Sherling has released a new collection of ready-to-wear fine jewellery. The pieces, that include rose gold rings (starting at €295) and simple silver stud earrings (€65), would make the perfect accessories for brides-to-be. Sherling’s silver cufflinks (€145), which can be custom engraved, would also make a great gift for grooms. If wedding season isn’t on your radar, then other pieces such as the pearl and ribbon choker (€195), inspired by Miu Miu and Valentino’s recent catwalks, would liven up any jewellery box. DMcM

Steal vs splurge

Knock your athleisure up a gear in these Zara leggings (€15.95) or live life in the fast land with these colour block stretch leggings (right) for €101 by Stella McCartney for Adidas. DMcM

Victory for city-girl style

Model Sarah Tansey wearing the winning design by NCAD student Caoimhe Hill (21) from Kinsale in Cork at the the River Island NCAD Fashion Design Bursary. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The lucky winner of this year’s NCAD River Island bursary is Caoimhe Hill (21) from Kinsale in Co Cork who receives €3,500 and a paid three-month internship at the company’s headquarters in London. Her winning capsule collection for spring-summer was in response to the brief for “the adventurous city girl who wants comfort and glamour” and her glamping-inspired dress fused functionality with fashion and impressed judge Lucy Moller, River Island design controller. The nylon dress had gathered sections with a macramé strap and a front slit to create the dramatic look. “The bursary and placement is a superb launch pad into the fashion industry,” said Angela O Kelly, head of design for body and environment at NCAD. DMcQ

Spring shoulders

The Havanna top from Marks & Spencers (called Bardot online) would certainly cut a dash worn with slimline trousers or jeans

With statement sleeves and cold shoulders being some of the chillier spring trends, the Havanna top from Marks & Spencers (called Bardot online) would certainly cut a dash worn with slimline trousers or jeans, though getting into a coat or putting anything on over it might present sartorial difficulties. It comes in ink or white, costs €54 from Autograph and is in 100 per cent cotton. DMcQ

Sea dreams

Lucky Amy Brown grew up in the Caribbean and the natural beauty of her home islands of the Turks and Caicos inspired her dreamy kaftans and scarves like this one, called Dusk (€395 euro), from her start-up Sea Sage collection. Her new resort-wear brand features easygoing shapes and vibrant colours to suit any tropical travel destination and her prints are patterns taken from photographs of the islands. They make perfect cover-ups for any sunshine destination and the collection’s crepe de chine scarves have names like sea fan (red and blue), banana patch (green and blue), emerald and sundown (black, orange and yellow). Visit sea-sage.com DMcQ