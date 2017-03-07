This #WomensDay, wear the messages of extraordinary women

Most people, while prepping for a TED talk in New York, wouldn’t have time for a fashion collaboration. But most people aren’t Sinead Burke. Burke is a PhD candidate in Trinity College and her insatiable interest in fashion was borne out of her desire to be included within the domain – not an easy feat when you are 3’5” tall.

Following the trend that currently links fashion and feminism, designers Brenda Aherne and Helen Delany, in collaboration with Sinéad Burke, have designed a scarf adorned with the words of remarkable women. What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by wearing the words of extraordinary women from the domains of literature, advocacy and politics on your person?

Quotes such as ‘I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept’ (Angela Davis) run the length of the brightly coloured scarf triangular typographic piece; which aims to inspire, motivate and challenge the wearer. To celebrate the launch, Dr Rhona Mahony (National Maternity Hospital), Caroline Downey (MCD), Seana Kerslake (A Date for Mad Mary), Anne Clark (Landmark Productions) and Erica Fleming (RTÉ’s My Homeless Family) joined Sinéad Burke to be photographed wearing the piece.

The scarf (€120) is available in-store at Scout on South Essex Street and online at www.electronicsheep.com from 8th March and 15% of sales will be donated to Women’s Aid.

Link

Scarf Quotes

‘If the sun refuses to rise, we will make it rise.’ - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

‘When they go low, we go high.’ - Michelle Obama

‘I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.’ - Angela Davis

‘Be curious and be kind.’ - Sinéad Burke

‘We Are All Equal’ - Brenda Aherne and Helen Delany of Electronic Sheep