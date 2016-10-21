The trick of finding amazing pieces and pututting your own stamp on them

Jess Brennan gives the low down on how to be bold with your look

Emma Fraser

 

This week, we meet style queen Jess Brennan. Always adventurous with her outfits, Jess’s confidence is something to be envied. She gives us the low down on how to be bold with your look and a glimpse into her fabulous life.

Tell us about your outfit?

I’m very into buying pieces and pimping them up to suit myself. Found these boots in the Ilac centre for €10 and then sprayed them gold. What I love most is the spray cracks and fades with wear so it’s like shabby hooker chic. Next, my Stay Deadly smiley T-shirt dress – I custom-make these bad boys and they will be available to purchase in the upcoming Stay Deadly Apparel shop in Dublin’s Temple Bar. My favourite thing about these is they are comfy, they are unisex and above all you can’t help but feel happy when you wear them. I look down or catch s glimpse of myself wearing these and can’t help but let out a little giggle.

I got my bamboo Barbie earrings online somewhere ages ago. Couldn’t resist they remind me of a bubblegum chewing ghetto Miami Barbie. Sunnies are from Aldo. These are probably the most expensive sunglasses I’ve bought and were only €20.

And last but not least my hair – one thing about myself that is almost always changing. I was neon yellow for the summer but have since toned it down (yes down) – I wanted to be a pirate ice queen for winter.

Describe your personal style?

It’s just me – a big messy mash of psychedelic cyber-bunny ghetto- pirate festival-hoochie chic.

What upcoming event are you most looking forward to?

Every week there’s something on that I’m buzzing for. There are also a lot of psytrance events coming up around Dublin which is great. A lot of people seem to love the psy stages at festivals, but then think there are no psy club nights in Ireland – how wrong they are. This genre is alive and more buzzing then ever.

Photographs: Dean Ryan McDaid

