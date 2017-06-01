The perfect desk-to-dinner dress for all seasons

Fashion Forward: Dominique McMullan and Deirdre McQuillan round up this week’s fashion news and style tips

Deirdre McQuillan

 

At the preview of Marks & Spencer’s next season’s womenswear collection in the Cafe Royale in London, head of design Queralt Ferrer wore this navy dress which is one of five that have immediately gone on sale for €60. With its round neck and fluted sleeves, it’s a perfect desk-to-dinner item, a good alternative to black and can work for summer or winter with the relevant accessories. Barcelona-born Ferrer has an impressive history; she worked with Inditex (that’s Zara) for 20 years and was the creator of its Massimo Dutti menswear and later womenswear collections and comes from a background where right from babyhood, Spaniards take an enormous pride in what they wear. The event also highlighted the M&S sleepwear collection which includes supersoft robes, fine Indian cotton pyjamas and cute cat print and floral tees (see full-length photograph of dress below). – DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Channel the French Riviera with this Midollino small leather-trimmed canvas and wicker tote for €1,200 from Prada or afford a real visit with this Raffia top handle bag for €95 from Dune. – DMcM

Giving old jewellery a new twist

If you have jewellery sitting at home that’s too precious to let go, but that isn’t quite your style, remodelling is a great way to give it a new lease of life. Transforming your old gold ring, diamond earrings or unloved necklace into something contemporary is satisfying and rewarding. After a design consultation, in which ideas, drawings and quotes are provided, Stonechat Jewellers will take your old, unloved or broken pieces and transform them into personal jewellery to be worn and enjoyed. You can get an insight into this process as part of an inhouse series called “The Tuesday Talks”, on June 20th when Stonechat Jewellers owner Ann Chapman, along with her team of goldsmiths, will demonstrate the steps involved in processes such as melting gold. stonechatjewellers.ie DMcM

Pearly ways

Pearled accessories are everywhere this season – a trend started by Simone Rocha a few years ago and now spreading its lustre all over the high street. Pearl-studded tees, pearl rings and bracelets are taking hold everywhere along with other bold fakes like the big pearl necklaces to which Teresa May seems partial. Catwalk trends like River Island’s pearl and fur slides follow the Gucci look and this one from New Look is a less ornate sample at €29.99. – DMcQ

Wear it

Irish designer Cairenn Foy’s range of beautifully crafted garments for children uses only natural breathable fabrics. With a philosophy rooted in style, quality and detail, our favourite little number is the pale blue cotton poppy dress available for €45 at CairennFoy.com – DMcM

Style secret

“If you feel uncomfortable in something don’t wear it, but keep in mind that you can get any with most things some would consider ‘out there’ if you wear them with enough confidence. If you like it, never apologise.” – Stephen Byrne, TV presenter

Navy dress which is one of five that have immediately gone on sale for €60 in Marks & Spencer
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.