The perfect desk-to-dinner dress for all seasons

At the preview of Marks & Spencer’s next season’s womenswear collection in the Cafe Royale in London, head of design Queralt Ferrer wore this navy dress which is one of five that have immediately gone on sale for €60. With its round neck and fluted sleeves, it’s a perfect desk-to-dinner item, a good alternative to black and can work for summer or winter with the relevant accessories. Barcelona-born Ferrer has an impressive history; she worked with Inditex (that’s Zara) for 20 years and was the creator of its Massimo Dutti menswear and later womenswear collections and comes from a background where right from babyhood, Spaniards take an enormous pride in what they wear. The event also highlighted the M&S sleepwear collection which includes supersoft robes, fine Indian cotton pyjamas and cute cat print and floral tees (see full-length photograph of dress below). – DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Channel the French Riviera with this Midollino small leather-trimmed canvas and wicker tote for €1,200 from Prada or afford a real visit with this Raffia top handle bag for €95 from Dune. – DMcM

Giving old jewellery a new twist

If you have jewellery sitting at home that’s too precious to let go, but that isn’t quite your style, remodelling is a great way to give it a new lease of life. Transforming your old gold ring, diamond earrings or unloved necklace into something contemporary is satisfying and rewarding. After a design consultation, in which ideas, drawings and quotes are provided, Stonechat Jewellers will take your old, unloved or broken pieces and transform them into personal jewellery to be worn and enjoyed. You can get an insight into this process as part of an inhouse series called “The Tuesday Talks”, on June 20th when Stonechat Jewellers owner Ann Chapman, along with her team of goldsmiths, will demonstrate the steps involved in processes such as melting gold. stonechatjewellers.ie – DMcM

Pearly ways

Pearled accessories are everywhere this season – a trend started by Simone Rocha a few years ago and now spreading its lustre all over the high street. Pearl-studded tees, pearl rings and bracelets are taking hold everywhere along with other bold fakes like the big pearl necklaces to which Teresa May seems partial. Catwalk trends like River Island’s pearl and fur slides follow the Gucci look and this one from New Look is a less ornate sample at €29.99. – DMcQ

Wear it

Irish designer Cairenn Foy’s range of beautifully crafted garments for children uses only natural breathable fabrics. With a philosophy rooted in style, quality and detail, our favourite little number is the pale blue cotton poppy dress available for €45 at CairennFoy.com – DMcM

Style secret

“If you feel uncomfortable in something don’t wear it, but keep in mind that you can get any with most things some would consider ‘out there’ if you wear them with enough confidence. If you like it, never apologise.” – Stephen Byrne, TV presenter