The Kenzo x H&M lookbook has arrived

The collaboration was announced in May this year, and now the lookbook has arrived

Dominique McMullan

The jumper is a key Kenzo piece and in this collection it comes with a new logo adapted from the archives

In sharp juxtaposition to last year’s sparkly Kardashian filled collaboration with Balmain, this year H&M are collaborating with eclectic Parisian fashion house, Kenzo.

Kenzo is known for their street wear and love of print and this is reflected in the pages of the collaboration look book that has just been released. Carol Lim and Humberto Leon’s technicolor and pattern-heavy collection is shown in the lookbook worn by a diverse cast of models, writers, activists, photographers and musicians. Between this creative cast and the ad campaign which included stars like Chance the Rapper, Iman and Chloe Sevigny shot by Jean-Paul Goude the collaboration is certainly moving in a different direction to last year.

Hitting the shops on November 3rd the collection, the collection is not one for the faint hearted. In a style typical of the Creative Directors Lim and Leon, textures and prints are clashed, with red and green tiger print taking centre stage. Often there’s more than one print used in the same garment, like the folklore influenced silk dress that combines mesh with floral, or the long tiered pleated skirt that clashes different shades of animal print.

The jumper is a key Kenzo piece and in this collection it comes with a new logo adapted from the archives, with ‘KENZO JUNGLE PARIS’ patch-worked in animal print around the image of a tiger.

