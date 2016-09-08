The decades collide but don’t clash for Courtney Smith

Often found jetting around the world shooting gorgeous editorials, Courtney’s style is always on point

Emma Fraser

 

This week, we meet Courtney Smith, one of Ireland’s top stylists. Often found jetting around the world shooting gorgeous editorials, Courtney’s style is always on point. From 1990s grunge to 1970s boho, she always gets it right.

Tell us about your outfit?

My dress is vintage from Jean Cronin Vintage in Powerscourt Townhouse, it was€ 70 and I love that it’s ticking that 90s box so perfectly for this season. It’s also very easy to take from a summer dress into Autumn the way I have by teaming it with Zara ankle boots and a H&M top underneath.

Describe your personal style?

I adore the 1970s but I also grew up in the 1990s, so I think my style is quite reminiscent of both eras. I definitely prefer looking not too put together and I don’t overthink my looks. I think you have to just be yourself.

What’s next on the horizon?

I’m skipping fashion week this season, as I have a big project I am working on which clashes. The Helen Cody Fashion show in Christchurch Cathedral is what I am really looking forward to.

Photographs: Dean Ryan McDaid

