The best shirt for hungover skin

There’s nothing like a white shirt to brighten up the skin – it’s great for hangovers – and the best are those in 100 per cent cotton like this one from Mint Velvet (€219), one of a series of white shirts in their current collection. This is called a structured kimono and has tapered wrists, unlike conventionally wide kimono sleeves, which get in the way of everything and catch on handles, etc. DMcQ

Magee Style

Inspired by the Atlantic coastline, Magee 1866 has released a collection of men’s smart shirts and casual knits for summer. The collection pays testament to the brand’s heritage, with the use of natural, luxury fabrics woven into classic and current designs. The shirts range from button-down regular fit (€85, pictured) to Oxford-tailored (€89) and come in a range of colours, including blue and white striped, gingham, pink, and white. The lightweight knits (from €69) are available in cottons and wools that would be wearable all year round. Collections are in store now with new pieces arriving weekly at Magee of Donegal, Magee at South Anne Street, Magee at Arnotts, leading menswear stockists nationwide and online at www.magee1866.com. DMcM

Style secret

'Ten years ago I was a walking jumble sale, dressed head-to-toe in flamboyant (but slightly ropey) vintage. I still love second-hand gems, but I wish I’d realised sooner that the secret to wearing them well without looking like fancy dress is pairing them with good-quality staples, like a cashmere jumper or an investment coat. Oh, and making sure things fit perfectly. A few basic sewing skills go a LONG way . . .' Lauren Bravo, freelance fashion, food and lifestyle writer

Wear it

This detailed sleeve floral maxi dress would be perfect worn with a block heel and hair tied back. €75 from M&S Collection. DMcM

Steal vs splurge

Strut, don’t run, in these embroidered leather trainers for €550 from Gucci (left) or be a stud in these LAX trainers for €185 from Carvela Kurt Geiger. DMcM

Slovakian-born artist is one to watch

One of Limerick’s bright young fashion students is 21-year-old Gregor Pituch, who was born in Slovakia but raised in Tralee, Co Kerry. From a creative family, he always wanted to be a designer or an artist and decided on fashion because of its connection to other disciplines like ceramics and painting. He believes fashion is like architecture for the human body. Storytelling is another important aspect for him and his current collection, Crucis, was fuelled by memories of going to church with his grandmother and being surrounded by religious iconography. In his third year in LSAD, he is already demonstrating considerable initiative, having designed and made everything in the collection, casted models, organised make-up and photography in St Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick and collaborated with the ceramics department on the breastplate. One to watch, he is currently interning with Aganovich in Paris. DMcQ

Blurring boundaries between active wear and day wear

So called “athleisure”, generally worn by those going shopping rather than dressing for the gym, is a current massive trend in fashion worth $44 billion (€40.4 billion) in the US alone. And though many might argue that the trend has become overstretched, one of the first to start this forest fire was Elle Sport, with the backing of Elle magazine. The current collection (now in selected Irish boutiques) at prices from €38 upwards comprises a range of cover-ups, loose-fitting tops, hoodies and sweat pants, while technical fabrics dominate more functional wear. There is a deliberate blurring of boundaries, however, between active wear and day wear to create what they call “a contemporary capsule wardrobe”. For further details of selected Irish retailers, contact www.elevationagencies.com DMcQ