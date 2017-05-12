Swimwear: If you’re ‘blessed in the chest’ shopping can be tricky. Here’s an easy guide

As excited we are for the sunshine and beach season, it doesn’t come without challenges. Namely, finding that perfect swimwear, and it’s not any easier if you’re blessed with D+ cups. Finding the perfect bikini top is much like shopping for the perfect bra, but a bra that everyone will see you in lounging on the beach or by the pool, daunting right? While you might put more consideration in to colour, patterns and styles of swimwear than you do your black briefs, you also have to keep in mind that your swimwear needs to perform, support and keep you comfortable in - and out - of the water. As cliched as it sounds, you should be investing as much time, money and energy into finding swimwear as you would lingerie, whatever your shape.

But one of the most difficult challenges facing any busty woman is finding that swimwear that provides enough support and that isn’t bulky or frumpy. Considering you wouldn’t buy lingerie with that you had to fuss, pull or fiddle with constantly so the same should go with your swimwear.

You suit needs to have more hold than your regular old underwire bra - something that can be hard when traditionally swimsuits can be sized S/M/L. But advances in fabric technology and design mean that swimwear that supports and is stylish are way more widely available.

Check out our tips below for swimwear shopping so you can finally get excited about finding a new suit for the season and beyond.

Strapped in

Black bikini top, €10, Penneys

Choose styles that don’t skimp on fabric and have thicker, more comfortable fastenings. Look for extra-wide straps that have a strong grip on your shoulders or a swimsuit that has cross-back straps as they can provide lift and more comfortable fit.

Black bikini briefs, €5, Penneys

2. Halter Styles

Halter necks are a great alternative to a strapless or bandeau style.They don’t just provide uplift, you also have adjustability of straps on the neck and back.

Pink halter neck, €90, briefs, €42, Chantelle, Brown Thomas

3. Underwire

Seek out features that mimic your own underwear. At the top of the list should be molded cups and underwire. The extra support that comes with an underwire style will mean drooping is not an issue.

Tropical bikini top, €31.95, briefs, €19.95, M&S

4. Bustier

Practical and stylish, longline bikinis with a thick bottom band that give support and coverage are a no-brainer for keeping your bust fixed firmly in place.

Printed bikini top, €25, briefs, €17, River Island

5. Size Matters

Think about your swimwear like you would underwear -get measured and keep your exact bra size in mind. Which is particularly important if shopping online. Brands like Debenhams, Pour Moi, Wolf & Whistle, and even Asos Fuller bust collection have stylish pieces catering from cup sizes C-G that don’t scrimp on coverage and support.

Fuller Bust bikini, €27, briefs, €25, Asos

6. One Piece

While one-pieces offer extra coverage, it can be tricky to find one when you have a bigger bust that doesn’t fit too big on the rest of your frame or gives the flat breast effect. To counteract this, look for styles with a defined neckline - halter is a great option, or plunging neckline and molded cups will support and separate.

Red Swimsuit, €59, Other Stories

7. Buy Separately

You maybe be smaller on your bottom half and busty on top so buy your sets separately. Mix-and-match to get your perfect fit, but you don’t have to stop at co-ordinating sets, switch up the prints and colours for more of a unique swimwear look.

Yellow bikini top, €125, Fella, Netaporter