Statement sleeves and sheer delights: Spring trends for every shape

Skin-baring season is nearly upon us, making it the ideal time to get a handle on all the spring trends. This season, like any other before it, will present tricky trends. However, that doesn’t mean they cannot be done.

Some will argue that certain trends should be avoided if you’re a certain size, but it’s just about finding an option that works for you. If you’re tired of trends that sabotage your shape, we’ve written a new script for styling the new season. Here are the trends to get in a warm-weather state of mind.

Rainbow bright

From shocking fuchsia pink to zesty lime green and sunshine yellow, there’s only one rule this season – wear colour. Solid hues, light or dark, will serve you well and black is slimming, but a pop of colour creates interest and can be used to highlight your best assets. For maximum impact, go monochromatic to create a slim line; or wear simple, contrasting shades to create a silhouette and give shape to your figure.

Sheer genius

See-through dresses ruled supreme on the catwalks, from balletic ensembles at Dior to pastel-hued tulle at Molly Goddard. But how do you wear the look without risking overexposure and flashing your wobbly bits?

To stay on the right side of daring, choose a dress with sheer panels that add quirk to an opaque fabrics. To deconstruct the dressy feel of sheer, keep it casual by wearing a light gauzy slip dress over jeans and a T-shirt for daytime. Elsewhere, fashion’s favourite style of mixing strict tailoring with something deliciously light is an easy formula and will balance out a multitude of shapes.

Frills and flounce

Ruffles have been given an elegant makeover, securing their spot as the must-have detail for spring. Great for boyish frames, pieces with poufs and frills offer a feminine boost to your figure. Ruffles don’t just add inches; you can use these fun, flirty details to your advantage. Look for frills that cut architecturally down the centre of a dress or that decorate a V-neck as these will draw the eye vertically for a slimming effect.

Supersize

Good news for everyone who hates baring their arms in the summer – the sleeve is fashion’s new focal point. Whether fluted, belled or cuffed, supersleeves are the “it” detail for spring. To create shape and not drown your figure, counterbalance the volume of the sleeves by belting your waist or tucking in the top. Even better, XL sleeves provide helpful camouflage too as a statement sleeve draws the eye; the more volume on your arm, the smaller the rest of you will look. To create the illusion, keep the rest of your outfit streamlined and fitted.

Don’t play it straight

Neither short nor long and up and down in equal measure, zigzag hemlines seem to be the perfect length for these uncertain times. An elegant alternative to a mini or midi, the style is flattering for all shapes, allowing you to flash a bit of leg without risking overexposure. Laid back and great in motion, so avoid stiff fabrics and opt for silk, chiffon or jersey while pairing them with streamlined shoes and modern accessories.

Robe coat

The fash pack have already tried to convince us of the merits of wearing our pyjamas for day; now they’ve moved on to the the dressing gown. Yes, the cover-up solution for spring is a silky, slinky dressing gown.

Versatile, flattering and elegant, whether for evening or poolside, this isn’t your standard terry-towelling from the back of your bathroom door – it’s far more boudoir luxe. Pop one over a cropped, straight-legged jeans and block-heel combo for a street style-approved outfit. While worn over something tailored or tight, it will provide coverage to upper arms while the long-line fit will streamline the figure.