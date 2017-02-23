Snaffle a gem, it’s a wrap at Kildare Village and look lacy

Equestrian jewels

Well known in racing circles for his equestrian jewellery, master goldsmith George Bryan is a familiar figure on Irish racecourses, where customers for his horseshoe and stirrup pendants, hoof rings, and snaffle necklaces include leading figures and top trainers in the industry such as Willie Mullins and Ted Walsh.

He also made wedding cufflinks for showjumper Cian O’Connor, and more recently crafted silver cufflinks for President Michael D. Higgins, commissioned by Shelbourne Football Club.

Bryan’s jewellery pedigree began in Appleby’s in Dublin, where he served as an apprentice, after which he worked in Hatton Garden in London for 10 years, before returning to Ireland.

His range has expanded to include other collections inspired by architecture, hunting and even the Forty Foot, where he swims daily before starting work. See georgebryanjewellers.com. DMcQ

Hilfiger tells his story

Tommy Hilfiger’s autobiography American Dreamer tells the story of the designer’s background in New York and his rise to fame when he started a clothing business with $150 in 1969. One of nine children from a working class family in Elmira, Hilfiger’s preppy all-American classics created an empire that now boasts £6.7 billion in sales and 1,400 stores all over the world.

The book traces how this “club kid” and “scrappy entrepreneur” developed the brand, his associations with musicians and rock stars – the memories of David Bowie are interesting – and his life as a father, husband and stepfather.

An optimistic nature helped him brave many personal and professional setbacks and when he received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement award in 2012, Anna Wintour called him “the most grounded designer in fashion today”. Written with Peter Knobler (with a huge list of acknowledgements), the book is published by Ballantine Books New York ($30/€28). DMcQ

DVF arrives at Kildare Village

Fans of Diane von Furstenberg will be interested to hear that a new outlet stocking the brand at reduced prices opened recently in Kildare Village. This month’s arrivals include a number of dresses in whimsical and floral prints grounded in black, midnight blue and white with shots of emerald green, blue and pink. As well as her signature wrap dresses (short and midi) there are jumpsuits, party wear dresses, skirts, jackets and leather accessories. Currently, a DVF Simonia dress in 100 per cent silk in what is called a Dream Dot print, originally €468 is now €292 and a pink floral coat called the Philipa that was €829 is now €497. DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Add this lace panel tiered mini dress to your LBD collection for €56, from prettylittlething.com or start a new collection with this high neck star lace panelled dress for €290 from Self Portrait. DMcM

Wear It

Is this the perfect sweater? Benetton seem to think so. Manufactured using only one thread, the totally seamless jumper is figure-hugging, comfortable and has less impact on the environment. Available in six colours, it costs €79.95 at Benetton. DMcM

Style secret

“Trends come and go, invest in quality pieces that suit your personal style and make you feel good about yourself.” – Ciara Hughes, fashion stylist