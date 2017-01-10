Simplicity with a bit of retro is the style for spring

Get ahead of the curve with these simple spring styling flourishes – from lightening up our outerwear, to layering and embracing the new IT shoe, these are the biggest trends that will see you starting 2017 in style.

Shocking Pink

Although green is the official Pantone colour of 2017, in every fashion capital designers have adopted the pretty pink hue. But it’s not your average saccharine shade – Celine, Balenciaga and Valentino flooded the catwalks with their own renditions of hot pink dresses, from candy, deep cherry and raspberry, providing a sweet new way to see fashion through rose-tinted shades. Cheering too, on a dull January day.

Super Stripes

It doesn’t matter what the season it is, there’s seems to be always wriggle room in our wardrobe for stripes, but spring is where the linear look really shines. The button-up shirt is a key player and easy place to start, or for something fresh look to the bright and bold knit dress, which featured everywhere from Altuzarra to Proenza Schouler.

Maximalist Denim

Designers including Dolce & Gabbana, Dsqaured2 and Phillip Plein couldn’t resist maximising denim and morphing it into an idea that’s thoroughly dressed up. Think luxe brocade finishes, charms and trinkets, embroidered patches, and rhinestones all over. Go extreme in the look in a sequin top or tone down the style with a plain white tee.

Ballerina

The runways of Molly Goodard, Dior and Valentino were littered with lithe models in silk tulle full skirts. And now footwear has fallen in line with the dancer theme, with basic ballerina shoes getting an upgrade with chic lace-up details. Come down a notch or two with the new-look ballet flat.

Square Up

The number of iconic gingham moments are endless – Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, Brigitte Bardot saying her “I do”s in a pink check number and Jane Fonda encapsulating Americana style in the western Cat Ballou. Despite a retro appeal, the charming check print enjoyed a major revival on the spring runways. Traditionally girlish and youthful, the gingham pattern is completely appropriate for grown-ups. Opt for ladylike silhouettes, tailored blouses, midi dresses and classic blue or black and white combinations.

The Trench

There’s a myriad of reasons why a trench coat is so endlessly covetable and for spring, designers have fallen in love with the enduring classic. From Balenciaga’s giant squared off-shoulder, Simone Rocha’s deconstructed version and Marni’s entire collection being inspired by the chic topper, buckle up as this is the year of the trench.

Pattern Party

After a long winter, refresh your look with this season’s Seventies print offerings – the brighter the better. From high-contrast blossoms at Balenciaga, geometric shapes at Givenchy and psychedelic swirls at Prada, it all adds up to a dizzying yet delicious effect.

Layer Up

Each season we’re presented with a perplexing styling trick – for spring it’s the dresses-over-trousers combination. It’s more than just a trend, though; the pairing is an easy way to give new life to tired staples and remix the most basic of pieces. Pay attention to the length of dress – a knee to midi-length hem is perfect. If you’re going for a longer length, make sure there is a revealing slit to get a pop of your trousers underneath, otherwise what’s the point?