Sick of trends sabotaging your shape? Spring fashions for every figure

Sheer genius just one clever option making what’s hot look cool this season

 

Skin-baring season is nearly upon us, making it the ideal time to get a handle on all the spring trends. This season, like any other before it, will present tricky trends. However, that doesn’t mean they cannot be done. Some will argue that certain trends should be avoided if you’re a certain size, but it’s just about finding an option that works for you. If you’re tired of trends that sabotage your shape, we’ve written a new script for styling the new season. Here are the trends to get in a warm-weather state of mind. 

Rainbow bright

From shocking fuchsia pink to zesty lime green and sunshine yellow, there’s only one rule this season – wear colour. Solid hues, light or dark, will serve you well and black is slimming, but a pop of colour creates interest and can be used to highlight your best assets. For maximum impact, go monochromatic to create a slim line; or wear simple, contrasting shades to create a silhouette and give shape to your figure. 

Sheer genius 

See-through dresses ruled supreme on the catwalks, from balletic ensembles at Dior to pastel-hued tulle at Molly Goddard. But how do you wear the look without risking overexposure and flashing your wobbly bits? To stay on the right side of daring, choose a dress with sheer panels that add quirk to an opaque fabrics. To deconstruct the dressy feel of sheer, keep it casual by wearing a light gauzy slip dress over jeans and a T-shirt for daytime. Elsewhere, fashion’s favourite style of mixing strict tailoring with something deliciously light is an easy formula and will balance out a multitude of shapes. 

Frills and flounce 

Ruffles have been given an elegant makeover, securing their spot as the must-have detail for spring. Great for boyish frames, pieces with poufs and frills offer a feminine boost to your figure. Ruffles don’t just add inches; you can use these fun, flirty details to your advantage. Look for frills that cut architecturally down the centre of a dress or that decorate a V-neck as these will draw the eye vertically for a slimming effect.

Supersize 

Good news for everyone who hates baring their arms in the summer – the sleeve is fashion’s new focal point. Whether fluted, belled or cuffed, supersleeves are the “it” detail for spring. To create shape and not drown your figure, counterbalance the volume of the sleeves by belting your waist or tucking in the top. Even better, XL sleeves provide helpful camouflage too as a statement sleeve draws the eye; the more volume on your arm, the smaller the rest of you will look. To create the illusion, keep the rest of your outfit streamlined and fitted. 

Don’t play it straight 

Neither short nor long and up and down in equal measure, zigzag hemlines seem to be the perfect length for these uncertain times. An elegant alternative to a mini or midi, the style is flattering for all shapes, allowing you to flash a bit of leg without risking overexposure. Laid back and great in motion, so avoid stiff fabrics and opt for silk, chiffon or jersey while pairing them with streamlined shoes and modern accessories. 

Robe coat

The fash pack have already tried to convince us of the merits of wearing our pyjamas for day; now they’ve moved on to the the dressing gown. Yes, the cover-up solution for spring is a silky, slinky dressing gown. Versatile, flattering and elegant, whether for evening or poolside, this isn’t your standard terry-towelling from the back of your bathroom door – it’s far more boudoir luxe. Pop one over a cropped, straight-legged jeans and block-heel combo for a street style-approved outfit. While worn over something tailored or tight, it will provide coverage to upper arms while the long-line fit will streamline the figure. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.