Shop the spring trends and a new high street wedding dress collection

Bag up with an Ava elaphe and leather shoulder bag for €1,125 from Jimmy Choo, or clutch on to a Gionni rose foldover for €30. Available at Kilkenny, Debenhams, Shaws and Pamela Scott. DMcM

River Island has created a look which hits on all the spring trends. Gingham hat €25, puff-sleeve blouse €45, gingham ruffle playsuit €45, western buckle bag €35, white shoe boots €50. DMcM

“Invest your money in classic timeless pieces that will never go out of fashion and you will wear for years to come.” Clementine MacNeice, stylist

Minimalist style: Soukaina (€165) and the Rayon de Soleill (€75) from Swatch

Swatch but not as you know it

Swatch’s latest spring/summer collection features their usual fun, quirky and colourful time pieces, but it also includes some restrained and minimalist pieces. With five themes, including A Traveller’s Dream, Time to Swatch, Mosaic & More, Action Heroes and Spicy Islands, every taste is catered to. We have our eye on the Soukaina (€165) and the Rayon de Soleill (€75) watches. Prices start at €40, see swatch.com. DMcM

Damien and Joy Hannigan have grown their 31 Chapel Lane label from homewares to fashion using Irish linen

Linen for life

Ever since they settled in Limerick last year, a city they love for its architectural heritage, Damien and Joy Hannigan have grown their 31 Chapel Lane label from homewares to fashion using Irish linen. The couple, who describe themselves as “a multi-disciplinary design house” met while working in Hong Kong. In 2012, they started in 2012 selling cushions, tea cloths, napkins and tablecloths.

Now, as the recent Showcase Text Isle fashion event illustrated, they have expanded into womenswear – smocks, aprons, shirts, dresses, skirts and coats, some 20 items in all – in black, white or oatmeal linen sourced from some of Ireland’s linen masters: Thomas Ferguson, John England and Baird McNutt. Everything is made in-house “for people who expect to own things for life, understated, considered and deliberate”, and can be bought online at 31chapellane.com or at their showroom in 112 O’Connell Street, Limerick (2nd floor). DMcQ

Ankle strap flats and wrap detail sandals

Silver lining

UK designer Molly Goddard makes beautiful dresses, described as “frill wearing femininity”, and great shoes. Her zany silver sandals are from a collaboration with Topshop in soft leather and suede, and cost €130-€235. The eight-piece capsule features calf and knee length boots, ankle strap flats and wrap detail sandals (above) which also come in black.

The collection was shown on the catwalk with her spring/summer 2017 collection at London Fashion Week and comes in bold block colours, in vivid orange and silver hues with neutrals such as black and navy. A current favourite of hers are the knee high flat silver boots. Visit topshop.com. DMcQ

“Theodora” from Whistles (€702)

Take the leap in a jumpsuit

Just launched on Valentine’s Day is the new wedding collection from Whistles which features a pretty “Theodora” number (above, €702) with a tiered pleated lace skirt, pleated shoulder detail in mixed lace and trimmed bodice and waisted with grosgrain. It’s one of seven limited pieces “for the modern bride” which means a girl not averse to wearing a white jumpsuit on her big day.

That one is in light corded lace with wide floaty pocketed legs and soft boned bodice with scalloped lace edge (€590). Others have detachable trains, ruffles, tiered skirts, stepped hems or are one-shouldered. Fabrics are lace, organza jacquard, embroidered tulle and silk. They are available exclusively online at whistles.com and in the London flagship on St Christopher’s Place, W1 where customers can make private appointments for the bride and bridesmaids. DMcQ