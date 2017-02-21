See it on the catwalks, buy it in the shops – the era of instant fashion gratification

With the style circus of fashion month in full swing, it can be an alienating time for many consumers, especially as the majority of the clothes seen on the runways aren’t available to purchase for at least six months. With the era of instant gratification, live streaming and the seamless blend of fashion, social media and popular culture, the ways we consume the collections are rapidly developing, forcing brands to evolve and speed up the fashion system.

The current way of showing a collection four months before it is available to customers is an antiquated idea, and one that no longer makes sense

With every passing fashion week, more and more designers are shifting gears and adopting the new consumer model of see-now-buy-now, eliminating the traditional wait between runway shows and the arrival of clothes in store or online. Instead of waiting an entire season to buy the coveted items, customers can now buy it minutes after they see it on the catwalk.

Antiquated idea

“The current way of showing a collection four months before it is available to customers is an antiquated idea, and one that no longer makes sense,” said Tom Ford before joining the movement last September with his collection available immediately after appearing on the runway. It seems, this season, the hottest runway trend is instant shopping, with a cross section of designers including Ralph Lauren, Rebecca Minkoff, Rachel Zoe, Tommy Hilfiger and Thakoon, and Opening Ceremony adopting the model. Even high-street giants Topshop and H&M and their premium collections Topshop Unique and H&M Studio will be available to buy on their website following their shows on February 19th and March 1st respectively.

Topshop black jacket, €115

A cloistered time

Pre-internet era, fashion week used to be a cloistered time. Attended by a select crowd of press and buyers and historically was developed to allow the media to review collections well ahead of their arrival in stores, predict trends and guide retailers in their ordering for the season ahead. Traditionally, just reserved for the style pros, fashion week is now aimed at the people too. While it might not replace the traditional fashion-buying calendar or suit every designer fashion house, it offers an alternative, not just for the brand but for the retailers and consumers alike. Addressing the seasonality issues that comes with fashion week, it also gives the consumer a front row seat and allows the way we dress to become less about trends and more about individual style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, some of the key runway looks from this fashion month aren’t just giving us a taste of what’s to come for the following season – but they’re also providing us with some direction for our next shopping trip.

Slip Dress, €235, Topshop Unique

We’ve rounded up some of the pieces that are carrying over for winter that we can see now, buy now and – most importantly – wear now.

Yellow

Maybe it’s the La La Land effect but from poppy to mustard, yellow popped up on the runways at Calvin Klein and Oscar de la Renta. Add some sunshine to your step.

Belted

Corset belts featured heavily for spring, carrying on for winter. Instead of layering it over your shirt or dress, try it over your favourite jacket instead, as seen at Tome.

H&M Jacket, €59.99

Utility

Grown-up, ultra cool and feminine, utility isn’t just reserved for spring. Switch khaki for crisp cream for the new stand in sharp daywear

Patent

Designers played with high-shine leather, experimenting with the slick material in jackets, tops, and trousers.

Pant suit

Dedication to the trouser suit continues with Victoria Beckham, Oscar de la Renta and Raf Simons for Calvin Klein showcasing well-fitted, coloured and ultra-tailored versions.

Sheer

Designer heavyweights Jason Wu and Victoria Beckham showcased sheer. Make it non-scandalous with a midi dress over peekaboo lingerie or slip dress.