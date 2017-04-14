Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection latest in long line of celebrity collaborations

Sometimes when a celebrity tries their hand at another discipline, the results can be disastrous, especially when it comes to the fickle world of fashion. Think Lindsay Lohan in her ill-fated role as artistic adviser for French Fashion house Emanuel Ungaro or the failed Kardashian Kollection which launched in 2011. But high-fashion mavens Victoria Beckham and the Olsen twins, founders of The Row, have managed to slot into their designer roles with stylish aplomb, and next to be added to that list? Rihanna.

Marie Antoinette and her eccentric and colourful world are the inspiration behind her second Fenty x Puma collection, with Rihanna transporting us to the court of Versailles with a heavy athleisure twist. A perfect sartorial design pairing, the collection has received rave reviews. It represents equally the singer’s own style and what the athletic retailer stands for, making it pretty easy to see how hands-on and authentic Rihanna, as creative director, really is.

Rihanna kicks off the second Fenty x Puma collection with the return of the most popular item – the Fenty slide.

With the last furry slides selling out within hours, Rihanna kicks off the spring collection with the return of the most popular item – the Fenty slides. This time, they’re adorned with a silky bow strap and come in hues of marshmallow, olive green and pink. Priced at €75, they’re available at Life Style Sports and new arrivals of the collection featuring clothes, more footwear and accessories will continue to be released every month until June.

No brainer

Designer collaborations are a no-brainer for brands – nothing sells better than celebrity. Ever since H&M kicked off the designer collaboration in 2004 with a capsule collection from Karl Lagerfeld, buzzy mass market collections from celebrities and well-known faces have become the retail norm.

From Kanye West to Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, they are just a few of the celebrities who have tied the knot with fashion labels in the past few years. Star-struck consumers, retailers and investors still continue to gravitate to celebrities to bring instant buzz and sales as they ride the wave of the names of the moment. With the 24/7 access and reach through social media that celebrities bring, it’s no wonder the appeal of collaborations and endorsements are certainly not waning. Celebrities can change the direction of a brand overnight, especially if they’ve amassed a big following on social media – one Tweet or Instagram can propel a brand into a sales stratosphere.

Authentic success

The formula doesn’t always work, of course, but what seems to be the key to a successful collaboration is an authenticity combined with commercial traction. When it comes to lucrative celebrity clothing lines, Jessica Simpson has emerged as the somewhat surprise chart-topper with her fashion label hitting a billion dollars in less than a decade. Another success story, Victoria Beckham for Target, which launched last week, sold out in minutes and is being sold for four times its budget price on Ebay.

Here is a round-up of upcoming collaborations to note:

1. Alexa Chung Style icon Alexa Chung already has an impressive design CV with a slew of sold-out collaborations under her belt. This time she’s going it alone with a standalone label called Alexachung which will be available on Mytheresa, Selfridges and its own e-commerce site from May.

2. J.W. Anderson for Uniqlo

Even if you don’t know him by name, you’ll definitely recognise his designs as worn by Alexa Chung and Kate Bosworth. The Northern Irish designer will bring his arty sense of cool to Japanese retailer Uniqlo, in an already high-covetable collection launching this autumn.

3. Zayn Malik for Versace

Ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik is taking the reins of the Italian house Versace for a capsule collection entitled Zayn x Versus. Zayn has already starred in the spring 2017 advertisements for Versus, Versace’s younger label, shot by his girlfriend and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Featuring men and women’s clothing, the range will be released in May.

4. Jennifer x Giuseppe

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti for a glamorous shoe collaboration. Available online, expect nothing low-key from Jenny from the Block – crystals, wedged trainers and knee-high sandals.

5. Bella Hadid x Chrome Hearts

Bella Hadid shares new designs for Chrome Hearts.

With release dates under wraps, the IT face of the moment, Bella Hadid, has been busy teasing pieces from the collection on her Instagram. Famous for its hoodies, leather jackets and gothic-inspired jewellery, Chrome Hearts is already a favourite with Rihanna and Lady Gaga and has found the perfect muse with super-model Bella.