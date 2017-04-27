Recycled materials inspire H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection

H&M designs for sustainable future

This dreamy dress, all flowing pleats, is in a polyester material that is made entirely of plastics recycled from shoreline waste, and is just one of the items in H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection devoted to the issue of sustainability, which went on sale on April 20th in about 160 stores worldwide, including the Dame Street flagship in Dublin. Other items include distorted screen prints of peonies and mimosa, soft jackets quilted with images of a dreaming woman, organic silk tuxedos and stylish black mules with curved circular silver heels. H&M have pledged that by 2020 100 per cent of its cotton will be sustainable. The face of Conscious Exclusive is model Natalia Vodianova. DMcQ

Stepping off the baggage carousel

When it comes to luggage, forget advice about tying a ribbon to demarcate your wheelie bag because it looks like so many others; instead try travelling with this bold number from Parfois. With its jungle green palm prints and promise of balmier climes, just looking at it on the carousel would put anyone in a holiday frame of mind. The Exotic Luggage Collection, inexpensively priced consists not only of a wheelie bag (€69.99), but also a red laptop bag (€29.99) with a shoulder strap and a green-and-white matching print carryon at €24.99, so bag one while they last. Parfois, the Portuguese brand, has stores in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Henry Street, Dublin Airport, Crescent Shopping Centre Limerick and Mahon Point Cork. Next month they open in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Naas. Items can also be bought online at parfois.com. DMcQ

Colourful tassel Indian-style earrings from M&S

Here’s something else for the holiday spirit and in keeping with the current trend for longer “statement” earrings – these little colourful tassel Indian style earrings are from Marks & Spencer and are a mere bagatelle at €20. There are others in this season’s collection, including statement hoops, cluster florals, tear drops, circle mismatches, long ball drops and stick hoops. Find them all online at www.marksandspencer.ie. DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Light up the room in this Penneys yellow dress for €22 or mellow yellow in this tiered silk-mousseline midi dress for €3,580 from ChloeStyle secret

Style Secret

'Ten years ago I was a walking jumble sale, dressed head-to-toe in flamboyant (but slightly ropey) vintage. I still love second-hand gems, but I wish I’d realised sooner that the secret to wearing them well without looking like fancy dress is pairing them with good-quality staples, like a cashmere jumper or an investment coat. Oh, and making sure things fit perfectly. A few basic sewing skills go a LONG way . . . '

Lauren Bravo, freelance fashion, food and lifestyle writer

Wear it

There’ll be no danger of anyone missing you at the party in this pink-collared coat with frill sleeves €497 from DVF at Kildare Village. – DMcM