One item of clothing that's worth investing time and money

Style secret

“I’ll never regret saving up and spending half of my rent on a classic leather jacket; it works with anything – dressed up or down, summer or winter – and it will always have relevance in my wardrobe. As something that should improve with time – with the kind of buttery leather that smells good enough to eat – invest in a genuine leather option; it’s worth it. Pleather pales in comparison.’ – Caroline Foran, author

Edge Only’s new collection starts from €1,969.00

New collection with an Edge

The new collection from Irish jewellery designer Edge Only will suit brides-to-be looking for something a little different in their wedding rings.

The heavyweight gold bands feature diamonds, sapphires, rubies and precious stones precision set in the pavé style.

Each ethically made ring is hallmarked in Dublin Castle and hand finished by goldsmiths in Dublin and Kilkenny. Clean lines and symmetry prevail throughout the collection, as is the Edge Only signature. DMcM

Diary agenda from Online Irish store My Shining Armour, which is opening its first pop-up shop in Dublin city centre next month

My Shining Armour opens pop-up shop

Online Irish store My Shining Armour will host its first Dublin city centre pop-up shop, from Thursday, June 8th - Sunday June 11th at No.42 Clarendon Street, Dublin 2

The online retailer has quickly become the place the buy your yearly agenda, but it also sells a curated selection of accessories and homewares. Customers will enjoy exclusive Irish access to diaries from popular brands and Kate Spade before they hit the online store later that month.

The pop-up store also marks the debut of My Shining Armour’s new Hero handbag collection, designed and created by owner Nicki Hoyne. A date for the diary. myshiningarmour.com/ie. DMcM

Tiffany’s new jewellery collection

Gaga for Tiffany

A huge wrecking ball was used for the European launch in London of Tiffany’s new hardwear collection fronted by Lady Gaga who appeared in a video stroking her mutt, a French bulldog called Ronnie.

The jewellery which takes its inspiration from New York City “and the energy of its streets” is a new departure for the storied US company and for Grace Coddington, the former creative director of US Vogue who shot the campaign.

The chain necklaces in 18ct gold with graduated link that shift in scale have quite a hard-edged urban look, but the earrings, bracelets and pendants that feature small golden globes are bold and powered the notion of using a giant wrecking ball for the debut in London.

Prices for the Tiffany City Hardwear collection start at about €200 and head upwards to thousands. Visit www.tiffany.com. DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Keep cool and camouflaged in this belted khaki shirt dress for €23 from misguided.eu or walk on the wild side in this taffeta midi dress for €930 from Barbara Casasola. DMcM