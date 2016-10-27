New M&S staples, many ways to wear Helen Cody and an equestrian gem

STYLE SECRET

“Dress to impress ... yourself and only yourself. Wear what makes you happy,” Danielle Vanier, fashion blogger

WEAR IT

This Pandora Leather Crossbody for €990 from Givenchy at Brown Thomas is just the right colour for the week that’s in it. DMcM

STEAL VS SPLURGE

Crush on this Per Una velvet jacket for €109 from M&S, or be in the pink with this Sara velvet blazer for €20 at boohoo.com DMcM

CRACK THE CODY CODE

With Halloween upon us and dark Gothic nights beckoning, here is one way of styling one of Helen Cody’s handmade, hand embellished dresses from her collection that was shown in the nave of Christ Church earlier this season.

The dress was styled in various ways by Eddie Shanahan, so that in one image it has old world ballerina charm, in another Audrey Hepburn elegance, and in another it looks like an Alice in Wonderland fantasy. But worn this way, with dyed hair, bovver boots and insouciance, it takes on a different look altogether that seems to suit the season that is in it. See helencody.com. Jewellery by Blaithin Ennis, wrap by KDK and footwear from Brown Thomas. DMcQ

MARK OF A GOOD OUTFIT

Marks & Spencer is always to the fore on everyday wear – easy separates such as T-shirts and cashmere sweaters. Currently there are at least seven different takes on the familiar trench for winter.

A recent presentation in Dublin in their Grafton Street rooftop restaurant highlighted some of their other seasonal offerings, such as collarless coats, softly tied tweed tunics with matching trousers, camel coats and leopard print car coats.

Chunky knits featured the trend for cutout shoulders, and utilitarian parkas worn with 1970s style print dresses or metallic pleats, were par for the course. Best of all were the navy oriental print brocade skirts and dresses (skirt €70, embellished top €60 and shoes €77), and inky black velvet jackets. DMcQ

GALLOPING GLAMOUR

Among Anthony Peto’s new offerings in his South Anne Street shop, such as a pink Giverny fedora (€170), a cobalt blue felt Dusko number with flamboyant cock feather, and a soft green and grey dipped cashmere scarf (€250), is this yellow gold plated silver galloping horse bracelet (€123.50) that might catch the fancy of many an Irish equestrian. It’s by Bill Skinner, a London jeweller who used to freelance for Van Cleef & Arpels, Asprey and Garrard, and worked for Butler & Wilson and Vivienne Westwood in the 1990s, before setting up on his own four years ago. He is known for his animal jewellery featuring everything from snow leopards to kittens, bees and otters, and botanicals such as wild berries and fruits. DMcQ