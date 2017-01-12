This week, we meet January Winters. January is one of the top Irish models and regularly graces the top magazines in gorgeous editorials and advertisements. Here, she tells us about her off-duty model style, where to pick up the best bargains and her plans for 2017.

Tell us about your outfit?

I got my scarf in a market in Copenhagen, I think it was about €3. I got the t-shirt from a company called Forever Feral. It’s hand printed in Dublin so it’s sweatshop free. I got my jacket in The Dublin Vintage Factory, their Kilo sale is delish. I got my vintage Levi’s belt there too roughly about €20 for both.

My jeans are the Joni from TopShop, they’re a great fit, only €50. My bag is from a market in Milan, I paid €10 for it. Boots, New Look, €40. My ring is Chupi €189, lovely Irish jewelry designer. And my ‘Stay Gold’ chain is also handmade in Dublin, €15 from Magne in Temple Bar. They have so many cool things in that shop and the most amazing dog who’s always chilling at the till. He’s great at customer service!

Describe your personal style

My personal style is usually a mix of modern and vintage. I just try and find whatever’s interesting to me. I’m normally in jeans, runners/boots, a backpack, whatever is comfortable. In pretty casual with my clothes, never too dressed up. I think from working as a model here as well you get exposed to a lot of Irish designers that I might not have found otherwise.

What upcoming events are you most looking forward to?

I’m really hoping to have a great New Years, as I’m sure everyone is. We do a ‘Mottsapp’ (greatest name for a WhatsApp group!) Party in January which I’m really looking forward to, it’s great to get everyone together like that and I’m guessing it’s going to be a bit mental. The festivals are starting to release their line ups and that always gets me excited, Forbidden Fruit being the main one. Bonobo is also playing in the new year, I’ve been listening to his albums on repeat for years so it’ll be great to see him live again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photographs: Dean Ryan McDaid