Mohair and an ankle boot: how to create the illusion you woke up on time

Style secret

“If, like me, you hit snooze 400 times every morning and wake up in a blind panic to the sound of your shrieking alarm, then anything black is your one true love! My go-to “I totally slept in” outfit is a black mohair jumper, tailored trousers and a heeled ankle boot. Keep your foundation simple and dewy, fluff those brows, add a tint of lippy and scrape your hair back off your face into a slick, low bun. Simple and gives the illusion you woke up on time!” Aoife Mulvenna, architect and blogger

Wear it

Multicolour Chain Anemone silk scarf from Susannagh Grogan’s Colour Riot Collection, €130

Steal vs splurge

Deep end jumper, €22.50, Asos Marketplace (above left) amd Shark crewneck sweater, €595, Coach

Preen on the high street

Studio by Preen at Debenhams

Preen – that duo of Thea Bregazzi and Justin Thornton from the Isle of Man who this year celebrate their 20th successful year in business – have collaborated with Debenhams on a 48-piece Studio by Preen collection on sale in three Irish outlets. It offers an affordable mix of utilitarian and modern day separates along with tea and day dresses in their signature prints and shapes. Some items stand out such as the denim jackets with tie sleeve detail, the contrast cuff knitwear, gingham coats and laser-cut tops. There are lots of frill details and some delicate print dresses – others with dark floral prints are more severe and high waisted “paper bag” trousers can be a challenge for certain shapes, but in all a really worthwhile and interesting high street collection. DMcQ

In the pink

Dress coat by Niamh O’Neill, €595

When it comes to old-world elegance and sophistication, designer Niamh O’Neill can really cut it as this dress coat, €595, from her spring collection called Cannes amply illustrates. In soft candy pink and made in Italy it is worn here with a reversible leather belt in lavender – perfect for a summer wedding or celebration. The collection also includes a dress called Rachel (round neck, fitted bodice) in a pale pink tweed specially woven for her in Paris (€585) and an ivory number, fitted with a flattering draped cowl neckline, €345. Her stockists include Arnotts; Emporium Kalu, Naas; County Boutique, Ennis; Serendipity, Kilkenny and online at niamhoneill.com DMcQ

To (naturally) dye for

Kathryn Davey

Kathryn Davey’s beautiful cafe aprons and scarves are just part of her collection of linens handwoven in Wexford but dyed by her in Dublin. Davey acquired her dyeing skills when she was living in northern California where she later gave workshops on indigo and shibori – the Japanese term for creating pattern using indigo. Back in Dublin she launched a range of clothing and household items using Irish linen, all hand-dyed without the use of harsh chemicals. Prices for her botanically-dyed organic cotton scarves are €36 and tote bags, €48. The aprons, €52, that can be preordered in indigo or slate (using tea and iron). She works from the Chocolate Factory at 26 King’s Inn Street, Dublin where she will be holding a natural dye workshop on Saturday, April 8th, €130, while later in the month on the April 29th she will host a one-day introduction to indigo and shibori in London at the Rye Centre (€160). kathryndavey.com DMcQ