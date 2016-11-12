Models bring their sporting prowess to the fashion arena

Two of the world’s most successful models, Edie Campbell (26) and Natalie Westling (20) work together in this fashion spread for Mango’s winter collection. It was shot in the rural Asturias area of Spain, and is the third of four campaigns for autumn/winter 2016, launching globally this month. Both women are at the top of their game, not just on the catwalks of Chanel, Burberry, Fendi, Hermès or on the covers of Vogue and ID, in their respective sporting arenas too.

Campbell, a Chanel favourite, is an accomplished jockey, cross-country, eventing and dressage rider, who has a first-class honours degree in art, is the current face of YSL’s Black Opium, and has launched her own brand of customised jeans and tees.

The west London beauty is the daughter of a former fashion editor and stylist for Azzedine Alaïa. “Fashion has become quite humourless,” she told the Evening Standard recently. “Very international, very LA. Everything has to be a ‘working woman’s wardrobe’.”

When it comes to make-up, she swears by Le Teint Touche Éclat foundation and believes that curling the eyelashes makes a big difference. One of her favourite books is Edna O’Brien’s Night, about sex life in 1930s Ireland.

Ambassador for Vans

Westling, who is from Arizona, is the daughter of two accountants. She started skateboarding at the age of three, and has starred in campaigns for Saint Laurent and Marc Jacobs in Paris. Though she has been modelling for only two year, she has already attracted the attention of Prada, Tom Ford, Phoebe Philo, Marc Jacobs and other big names, for her tomboy looks and insouciant attitude.

A cover girl for ID, she never wears make-up when off duty, but has said that modelling has made her comfortable with herself and that skating has enabled her to make the sort of movements that are important for modelling. She is passionate about LGBT rights and has become an ambassador for Vans, which makes surfing and skateboarding-inspired shoes and casualwear.

The pair show off the Mango clothes with the confidence and joie de vivre of successful models, whose skill lies in conveying emotion without words and whose sportsmanship shows in their easy athleticism.

There’s a comfortable mix of classic tweeds with athletic detailing, textured sweaters are layered under heavier knits, all paired with Oxford bags or check dresses. Muted, earthy colours are accented with bright red sporty go-faster strips on sweaters on trousers.

It’s quite a quirky English look for a Spanish brand based in Barcelona with stores in more than 100 countries. You will find Mango in Arnotts, Dublin 1, or online at mango.com