Mixing music and style – turning to bands to create a fashionable look

This week we spoke to Sarah Heraughty, 20, from Wicklow. Sarah is a fashion design student from NCAD who has a penchant for monochrome clothing and mixing up shapes.

Tell us about your outfit?

I’m layered up in a variety of black garments which vary in texture and form, that I feel both complement and contrast with one another. Starting with shoes, I’m wearing New Balance 420s, the first and only pair of “runners” I’ve ever owned, merely because I have found it hard in the past to find ladies’ runners that are neither pink nor purple! Upwards, I’m wearing black sheer tights under black high-waisted Zara skinny jeans, an old slim black ornate buckled belt from Urban Outfitters, a glitzy charcoal sequin vest top, sheer floaty duster cardigan and amazing fringed leather motorcycle jacket all from Nine Crows. To finish, a black oversized men’s knit roundneck jumper from H&M.

Describe your personal style

I would describe my own style as generally a block tone of colour, lots of different fabric textures, layered with an emphasis on creating an interesting form. My style is influenced completely on the music I listen to so for this look, I take influence from post-punk artists Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees and, of course, the sound of Nick Cave. To my older brothers, I probably hold close resemblance to wrestler, The Undertaker!

What upcoming event are you looking forward to?

The usual shenanigans of Christmas! Otherwise, Wicklow duo Gumshoe are set to release their first ep. “Sun Kisses The Moon” early in the New Year, with plans of an exhibition/ launch party in the works.

Photographs: Katie McLoughlin Robinson