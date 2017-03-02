Louise Kennedy’s new collection: florals, hot pinks and afternoon tea

In a departure from her usual practice, Louise Kennedy presented her spring summer 2017 collection in a new way in her Merrion Square headquarters- offering afternoon tea and Pret a Portea cakes in conjunction with the Merrion Hotel while six models circulated among the guests showing off the clothes.

The two-day invite only afternoon event allowed more face to face interaction with the designer with stylists alongside offering advice on how to wear and accessorize the pieces. “We spend so much time sourcing and weaving the fabrics, so it is an opportunity to tell those stories. People at this time of year are investing in pieces for special occasions, major race meetings, family weddings or communions while professional clients are investing in key pieces that will take them through the season and others look for pieces to take on holiday,” said the designer.

Also on hand was Leanne Nugent of Polish giving make up consultations based on colour choices from the collection while Lukasz from Batik Hair Salon in Ranelagh dispensed suggestions for hair styles. The nature inspired collection in her familiar luxurious fabrics was divided into four colour themes - high florals, neutrals (ivory), hot pinks/orange/red, cool blues and white with the tiny details of decor that are her signature.

Standout items this season were the textured blue and white floral printed dresses and coats in woven jacquard threaded with Lurex, slightly dipped at the back and more everyday but sophisticated navy silk jersey separates with delicate and intricate embellishments. Even the t-shirts had an unmistakable look of luxury - white tees had circular jewelled motifs in pink and green (195) and another in navy knit was lavishly covered in tiny pink flowers and pearls (995). Her new range of shirts in association with Turnbull & Asser came in pale pink with ruffles or pale blue with white cuffs (495). A lot more emphasis on the waist this season meant noticeably more belts - a trend not always welcome for some shapes, though as always there were tunics and asymmetric tops to flatter the less svelte.

She takes this collection to the Carlyle Hotel in New York in March for five trading days following on her successful debut pop up last year and is already receiving requests to show in Boston. “Our US clients like us because we are different. We are a lifestyle brand, but a small brand with a big reach and we are now planning three or four pop ups a year in the US”, she said.