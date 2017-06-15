Limerick graduate wins €100,000 scholarship to study at New York ‘Project Runway’ school

An Irish fashion student from Nenagh, a graduate of Limerick School of Art & Design (LSAD), Hugh Finnerty has just won the biggest scholarship of €100,000 to study for a master degree at Parsons in New York – as featured in the popular TV show Project Runway. Finnerty and Aideen Gaynor of the National College of Art and Design (NCAD) are among the first Irish students at the college and Finnerty’s hunger to push his ideas further so impressed Parsons tutors that he received what he calls the “life-changing” offer. During his course in Limerick, Finnerty completed internships with Jonathan Saunders and Holly Fulton in London and with Sharon Wauchob in Paris. He will now spend two years in a fast-paced city at one of the world’s best design schools, furthering his expertise and outlook on design. Finnerty’s beautiful graduate collection drew on Icelandic and Japanese folk tales about the loss of loved ones at sea. – DMcQ

Wear it



Lifestyle Sports heritage-inspired summer pieces will be perfect for festival-goers and those who enjoy dipping their toe in the world of athleisure. We’ve got an eye on this Addidas Originals Floral backpack (€35) for trucking around all our summer gear. – DMcM

Steal vs splurge

Go oriental in this Elena embellished dress for €1,939 from Attico or head East in this dress for €49.95 from Zara.

Rosary beads with style

Rosary beads made with platinum and 22ct gold, set with six cabochon cut emeralds, green and white diamonds with Connemara marble beads.

Are these the most expensive rosary beads ever made in Ireland? Jeweller Sean Osborne, who counts U2 members and Gavin Friday among his rockstar fans, has just completed what he calls the “College Green Rosary” in a nod to his new premises on Dame Street. It is made from the highest quality materials, platinum and 22ct gold (like, he says, the ancients used in Ireland) and set with six cabochon cut emeralds, green and white diamonds with Connemara marble beads. Trained as a gemmologist in London, Osborne has been plying his trade from his studio in Dublin for the past 20 years and most recently made all the metalwork for the movie of Angela’s Ashes, the wedding ring for Julianne Moore in Laws of Attraction and the gothic rings for Sean Penn in This Must be the Place. Visit seanosborne.ie for further information. – DMcQ

Racking fashion

NCAD graduate Katie McGowan is the winner of the Kildare Village Racing Colours Competition.

Jockey Katie Harrington and designer Richard Malone were two of the judges in the recent Kildare Village Racing Colours Competition for undergraduates and graduate fashion designer students in collaboration with the Curragh. The winner who most impressed the judges with her design was Kildare-based Katie McGowan, a recent NCAD graduate who took inspiration from Spencer Murphy’s portraits of mud-spattered jockeys after races, and old diagrams showing how to dress wounds informed the intricate folds at the back of her outfit. The finalists’ designs are now on display in the village for the racing season and the winner has received €2,000 and an internship with Richard Malone in London. – DMcQ

Style secret

“Tailor a personal uniform look. For me it’s as simple as a jumper or T-shirt paired with black jeans and trainers. It saves time in the morning, keeps me comfortable in all situations and is instantly recognisable.” – Aaron Hurley, fashion photographer.