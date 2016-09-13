Knee-high boots: dramatic, daring, functional and fashionable

From over-the-knee styles at Vetements to printed florals at Altuzarra, from chunky heels to stiletto, platform or wedge, the message is clear – long boots are the look for the season.

On the catwalk, they look effortless and easy to pull off, nonchalantly paired with a mini or floating dress.

In real life, it can be a little trickier and can veer into Pretty Woman territory if styled incorrectly.

But in modern heel shapes and inspired, leg-lengthening styles they’re worth the risk and a spot in your winter wardrobe, breathing life into the rest of your outfits during the drab months.

Dramatic and daring, they’re every bit functional as fashionable, not least because, self-evidently, they reach your knees, keeping you cosy, dry and happy.

At any rate, they are set to be available all over the place this autumn, ranging from fabulously indulgent suedes and velvet to shades of tan, mushroom and burgundy.

But before you opt out of the most covetable shape boot this season because you don’t think you’re in the right age bracket, everyone can wear them. It’s all about choosing the right one for you.

This season knee-high boots have gone multiple-choice on us and there are many shades, patterns, fabrics and toe shapes to choose from.

Comfort is key with knee-high boots and the right pair should be straightforward; leave the complicated styles to the catwalk.

The season’s most super-desirable and wearable boots should be tight to the leg, finishing an inch below the knees with a heel height of mid-to-low. Fabric and colour choice is up to you.

The obvious upside of long boots is that they are really flattering and the most versatile of them all? The heeled black boot. It is the LBD of the boot world and, paired with tights and a shorter hem, will provide plenty of modesty giving a clean line that will magically slim legs.

When styling up your knee boots, don’t wear anything tight on the top half: if you are going to go short with your dress or skirt keep it loose fitting.

Go for a casual look and stick to the basics with jeans and a slouchy cashmere sweater or be inspired by the 1960s and wear them with an A-line skirt.

For a more sophisticated and non-skin-baring look, layer your boots under a printed skirt that hits right below the knee – worn with a blouse, it makes a great office outfit.

Teamed with a flared midi skirt, the knee-high boot will channel the 1970s vibe and provide an elegant alternative to trousers for winter.