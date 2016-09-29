Keeping it casual with a Nine Crows jacket, Bershka jeans and lot of Air Max

This week, we meet Ray O’Neill, the superstar behind The Cake Cafe and Slice chain of cafes in Dublin. Make sure to check out the #durtydoughnutthursday at Slice every week, the flavours are changed week to week, with varieties ranging from Loop the Loop to Snickers. Ray has great personal style and his festival headpieces are something to behold. We caught him on a casual day and had a chat.

Tell us about your outfit?

Jacket – Nine Crows. Great fit, great shop. Jeans are from Bershka, runners are Air Max from Size (I’ve a slight Air Max addiction). I like to keep it casual when I’m working but will pull out all the stops when a suitable event comes up.

Describe your personal style?

A little bit of old, a little bit of new, a lot of Air Max and a homemade Philip Trashy headpiece whenever I see fit. What upcoming event are you most looking forward to? I am really looking forward to Other Voices in Dingle in December. Pints and pals in Kerry is always a winner.

Photographs: Dean Ryan McDaid