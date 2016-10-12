Keep it simple and understated – then go wild with bags, shoes and jackets

This week, we meet the beautiful Jenny Wong in her new nail salon in Dublin’s Temple Bar. Jenny has always had a great personal style and has always been really playful with colour . This new entrepreneur has a chat with us about having fun with your look and being adventurous with your accessories.

Tell us about your outfit

I’m wearing all High St. today. My marl grey tee is from Urban Outfitters, it was €20, it goes pretty much with everything I have which is why I like it.

I’m wearing a crepe black play suit from Forever 21, €22. I bought this for my holidays but going into autumn, I can dress it up with sheer tights for a slightly warmer look. Playsuits generally suit my height and shape, I would always drift towards a playsuit.

My shoes are from River Island, around €70 I think. They’re perfect day to night shoes and extremely comfortable, so I can fly around in them which is perfect for a busy girl like myself.

And finally my earrings are from H&M, €7.99, I love black and gold accessories and I love these tassel earrings because they’re fun and they make a jingling noises when I move my head.

Describe your personal style

I usually like to keep outfits simple and understated, then go wild with my bags, shoes and jackets. They are my three obsessions.’

What upcoming event are you most looking forward to?

I just set up a small nail bar in the new Nine Crows store in Temple bar! We’re having a launch party for the nail bar 6-8pm, Thursday 20th of October! We’re gonna have drinks, nibbles, free file and polishes on the night and spot prizes for our guests! It such be a great night so I’m really excited for the launch. It’s an open event so anyone can pop in and join us!

Photographs: Dean Ryan McDaid