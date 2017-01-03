The relationship between body confidence and style is a complicated one. As women, we are bombarded with a strict set of fashion rules and physical attributes considered to be ideal. When we don’t match up it’s easy to feel inadequate. Little wonder that you’re sometimes left staring into the mirror, your clothes on the floor, feeling as if you have nothing to wear. Our specific insecurities may differ, but we all have them.

In recent years, self-acceptance has become a movement. We’ve seen the rise of the no-make-up selfie, celebrities like Lena Dunham and Jennifer Lawrence openly condemning “fat” talk, and in a bid to prove that plus-size fashion rules are ridiculous, US blogger Simone Mariposa embracing the hashtag #WeWearWhatWeWant.

It’s no secret that what you wear changes how you feel. The mood-enhancing quality of clothing is what makes the fashion world turn, and when you’re in need of a confidence hit, the right outfit can make all the difference.

With the prevalence of more body-positive role models and high-profile women preaching the message that we are more than our bodies, here are three stylish women who embody confident dressing by going their own way. No style risk is too daring, and as they prove – if you haven’t already – it’s time to start wearing exactly what you want.

Ashley Graham

A beacon of body confidence, Ashley Graham is an articulate advocate of positive body-image messaging. She religiously shares images of her photoshop-free body: stretch marks, bumps, lumps and all. Rejecting the rules of covering-up if you’re not a certain size, Ashley’s comfortable and confident demeanour when it comes to revealing as much of her body as she wants is inspiring. From crop-tops to sheer, Graham proves that your size, shape and body type shouldn’t dictate your personal style, rebuffing limitations and embracing the mantra of “If you like it, wear it”.

1. You can wear a crop top, pair it with a high-waisted trouser that hits above the belly button.

2. Fit is key: once the fit is on point even short, body-con and velvet will work.

3. Whether you choose to show your underwear or not, the right foundation will transform an outfit.

Solange Knowles

Singer Solange Knowles has a strong eye for colour and texture and she continuously proves to be a bona-fide sartorial mix-master. With her cool girl colour style, she skilfully mixes and matches tones that might seem like they wouldn’t necessarily co-ordinate. It’s been proven that colour can affect everything from your mood, energy level, to your overall personality, so if you’re looking for an instant confidence hit, then you can’t beat a bright shade. Look-at-me hues are perfect for every figure, so experiment with different shades to find your power colour for that extra boost.

4. Work head-to-toe colour by mixing different shades and textures.

5. A solid black skirt tempers two contrasting bright shades perfectly.

6. Minimal make-up and pared-back hair make this emerald green dress shine.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Having played one of the small screen’s most famous fashion icons, Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker and her TV alter ego have sparked numerous fashion trends. Today, SJP herself continues to top best-dressed lists with her elegant yet eclectic style. A repeat outfit offender, she wears tried-and-tested shapes and silhouettes and has carved out her unique look. The easiest way to always feel sure and confident about your outfit is to identify your signature look and SJP proves you can do that with stylish aplomb. And if in doubt wear great shoes . SJP’s confidence-booster finishing touches are second to none.

7. The bigger the blooms, the smaller you’ll look, don’t steer away from statement prints.

8. Channelling Carrie vibes, her regal look is topped off with a relaxed but elegant bun.

9. Midi doesn’t have to mean frumpy, the flash of skin at the shoulder make it modern.