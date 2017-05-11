Irish surf fashion brand rides crest of a wave

T-shirts depicting images of waves, whales and the west of Ireland prove a winner

Irish surf brand Tonn is riding the crest of a wave of international popularity at the moment being one of the niche emerging brands stocked by Wolf & Badger championed by celebs such as Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. The Notting Hill store which deliberately promotes fledgling rather than established brands has established a cult status since its founding by two brothers seven years ago. Following its second store in London’s Dover Street, it has now opened its third in Soho, New York, which is already attracting well-heeled high-spenders. Tonn’s organic T-shirts depicting images of waves, whales and the west of Ireland are proving a winner and, according to Tonn’s Mary Harding, the Irish menswear brand is now selling to Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK and Austria as well as on its home turf. The T-shirts are ethically made in 100 per cent organic indigo dyed cotton and the sweatshirts incorporate Irish linen and tweed from Baird McNutt and Magee. Visit tonnsurf.com – DMcQ

‘Most comfortable’ shoes in the universe

“It’s like Grindr for the godless,” says David Bonney, one of the founders of the Atheist shoe label whose fans are religious about its quality, and claim that the shoes are the most comfortable in the universe. Designed along minimalist Bauhaus principles in Berlin and handmade by a small team of shoemakers in Porto using just three pieces of vegetable-dyed calf leather on the uppers (normally 10 pieces are used), the shoe has a slightly rounded toe and slender heel. Irishman Bonney, a Trinity College graduate, is one of the founders of the brand which, since its foundation five years ago as an art project, now has an enthusiastic fan base all over the world. Its best sellers are The Kitten Testicle Grey shoe (€179) and the newest Das Sneaker at €190 with the top of the range Das Cognac Boot at €220. Visit its site at atheistberlin.com and be converted. – DMcQ

Time for design

Ian Walton, grandson of Irish Nobel Laureate Ernest Walton, is the force behind a stylish new Irish watch brand called NTN which he designs and hand builds in Dublin 8. An National College of Art and Design (NCAD) product design graduate who ran a consultancy for eight years, he wanted to reduce the number of elements in a traditional watch so the outer case doubles up as the face of the watch which is made in three colours of metal – gold-plated stainless steel (which, he says, tends to appeal to female customers), plain PVD stainless steel or black, all brush finished. Each watch (€379) comes with handstitched grey, black or brown vegetable-tanned leather straps lined with calf and pigskin for extra comfort. Beautifully packaged, they can be bought online from ntn.ie or from Design Shop in Drury Street, Indigo & Cloth, East Essex Street, Coffeewerk and Press, Galway or made to order. – DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Spend an afternoon in this maxi tea dress (left) for €64 from Asos or in this Beatriz floral print silk dress for €1,350 from Attico.

Wear it

Have we reached peak embroidery yet? Nope. Needle and Thread’s romantic embroidered rose prom dress is a dream for €412.

Style secret

Doireann Ann Garrihy, radio presenter: ‘Accentuate your best bits and you won’t go wrong.’

Stonechat will help you sparkle this summer

The striking pieces from Stonechat jewellers’ contemporary summer collection will work well alone, or layered with other jewellery from your wardrobe. Their minimalist shapes and elegant proportions make them wearable classics that you will love for years. These golden twist earrings (€175) and matching bangle (€375) are a particular favourite and when worn together will be the star of any outfit. For more, visit stonechatjewellers.ie – DMcM

Cos fails to disappoint

Cos released its autumn winter collection last week, and the Swedish fashion retailer, once again, failed to disappoint. Inspiration for this season comes in the form of architectural lines and, as with most Cos collections, silhouettes and proportions are played with. Details such as press folding, frayed edges and oversized lapels are complemented by clean fabrics and sharp lines. The womenswear collection is, rather wonderfully, menswear inspired and features a particularly alluring burgundy wool-blend suit with voluminous slacks. The menswear focuses on reinventing classics with details such as rounded shoulders and flat-front trousers. Accessories are forward thinking and include square-toe shoes and geometric heels. Roll on autumn. – DMcM