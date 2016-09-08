Irish designer lights up Christ Church Cathedral with couture

Helen Cody’s couture show took place in the nave of Christ Church Cathedral and proceeds went to charity

Dominique McMullan

Helen Cody Painting printed double crepe long dress on the catwalk in Christ Church

This week Irish designer Helen Cody unveiled her new autumn winter 2016 couture collection with a fashion show in Christ Church Cathedral.

This was Cody’s first couture show in eight years and with tickets available to the public, all proceeds went to St. Francis Hospice.

The show was well attended, and couture dresses in a colour palette of rich damson, plum, deep Bordeaux and berry were described as ‘wafting’ and ‘billowing’ down the Christ Church catwalk.

Cody’s design aesthetic included her signature embellishment, embroidery and application of lace. From this lace, the designer created biker jackets and layered two pieces and for the first time, Cody also introduced knits in pure alpaca and 100% merino, some embellished with feathers and crystals.

Twitter was alight with fashionistas enjoying the show

