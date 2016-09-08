Irish designer lights up Christ Church Cathedral with couture

This week Irish designer Helen Cody unveiled her new autumn winter 2016 couture collection with a fashion show in Christ Church Cathedral.

This was Cody’s first couture show in eight years and with tickets available to the public, all proceeds went to St. Francis Hospice.

The show was well attended, and couture dresses in a colour palette of rich damson, plum, deep Bordeaux and berry were described as ‘wafting’ and ‘billowing’ down the Christ Church catwalk.

Cody’s design aesthetic included her signature embellishment, embroidery and application of lace. From this lace, the designer created biker jackets and layered two pieces and for the first time, Cody also introduced knits in pure alpaca and 100% merino, some embellished with feathers and crystals.

Twitter was alight with fashionistas enjoying the show

Sublime #fashion by @cody_helencody last nite @ Christ Church, in aid of the invaluable St Francis Hospice #Dublin pic.twitter.com/zNlEABeOfn — Selga Medenieks (@ArcheoBlonde) September 7, 2016

The sanctity of fashion craftsmanship was celebrated at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin tonight by designer Helen Cody.#helencody. — Eddie Shanahan (@EddieShanahan) September 6, 2016

Stunning work showcased by @cody_helencody this eve in Christ Church Cathedral for a great cause #couture #fashion pic.twitter.com/jhwR0PZHoy — Rosaleen McMeel (@rosiemcmeel) September 6, 2016

Full house at the Helen Cody A/W16 Couture show in Christ Church Cathedral in aid of St Francis Hospice #HelenCody pic.twitter.com/zploBbO4kw — Elevate PR (@ElevatePR) September 6, 2016