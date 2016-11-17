This week, we meet singer- songwriter Melina Malone. Melina favours neutral colours when it comes to her style choices. This week she showed us how neutral tones done properly can be chic and stylish.

Tell us about your outfit?

My bag and shoes are actually from Penneys. I adore the backpack’s neutral colours and it’s perfect for college, it was only €14. My jacket is from Urban Outfitters a few years ago. Leather jackets are such a staple wardrobe item for all year round and they tend to just get better with age.

I got my dress online from Zara for €20. I loved the print and slip dresses are a really handy new trend at the moment for layering items or going from night to daywear. My sunglasses were a gift my from sister and she got them online.

Describe your personal style?

My style changes quite often but I love neutral colours like black, white, nude and brown at the moment so it’s easy to pair items from the clothes I have! I also love denim, blue jeans are a big staple for me day today and I love mixing different fabrics with denim too. Ultimately I’d say my style is quite casual, urban and not too fussy.

What upcoming event are you most looking forward to?

Well, I’m a singer/songwriter and I’m really excited to be doing a gig with my band in Workman’s Club in Dublin on November 28th to support the lovely Soulé for the WeBloom sessions. It should be a great night and it’s free in.

Photographs: Eimear Lynch