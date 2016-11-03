How to get the perfect day-to-night look

This week we meet Meg Ryan from Galway, who works in Dublin’s tech industry for Airbnb and lives in Dublin city centre

Emma Fraser

 

This week we meet Meg Ryan from Galway, who works in Dublin’s tech industry for Airbnb and lives in Dublin city centre. We hear from her about perfecting that day-to-night look that can be worn to the office and also works for going out on the town straight after.

Tell us about your outfit?

I’m wearing a mix of high street and vintage,which is usually how I dress. My shirt is from Nine Crows costing €22 and so is the jacket, which I’m lucky enough to have gotten as a birthday present. I struggle to get jeans that are long enough as I’m 5’ 10 so I buy most of my jeans from Topshop Tall section which is great for the longer leg. My favourite part of my outfit has to be the boots, I love how fun they are and metallic seems to be very in right now, I like that they are a bit different. They were €60 from River Island. I constantly have my laptop on my so big bags are always a must, this is Michael Kors and it fits most of my life in it. It was also a present.

Describe your personal style?

I would probably describe my style as wearable with an edge. It’s all about comfort for me and it’s really important I can run around at ease and go from day to night. I often leave from the office and go straight out or head to something in the city centre so I need to have something that’s appropriate for the office but still doesn’t hide my personality. I like bold colours and I wear a lot of black.

What upcoming events are you most looking forward to?

I’m heading to Los Angeles with work in a few weeks to attend the Aibnb Open there will be thousands of hosts there and it will be a great networking events also it’s also nice to get out of the rain in mid November. I love music and festivals so I’m also excited to try out the first winter focused festival at Metropolis this weekend.

Photographs: Dean Ryan McDaid

