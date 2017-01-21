Holy Communion outfits for boys and girls

The first thing that Arnotts childrenswear buyer Jenny Erwin does when selecting Holy Communion dresses is to pump them up and down to see how the skirts spread. “Those details matter, particularly when it comes to kneeling down,” she says demonstrating with a Stardust dress in white silk and stiffened tulle that swirls out on the ground and undulates satisfactorily.

“This is one of our most popular styles with deep pockets,” she says pointing out that when it comes to trends in sacramental wear that “it is either very clean and simple or all out – there is no in between”.

Ivory is out, because in a long line of seven-year-old girls all dressed in white, ivory “looks like dirty white”. Boys are another matter.

All of the 28 dresses on display in the store are from Irish brands – Isabella, KoKo and Stardust – and they share predictable decorative details such as lace, embroidery, sparkle, beads, pearls, covered buttons or little bows. Most are long with full skirts, high necks and sleeved, although shorter versions are also on offer.

Significant costs

Erwin doesn’t buy from the US because the styles are “too strappy, elaborate and more like big wedding dresses” or from European countries such as Italy and France where communicants don’t dress up or celebrate in the same way as the Irish, she says.

The Irish certainly spend: an average €370 was spent on Holy Communion party/celebrations/food and drink in Ireland last year according to an Ulster Bank Communion survey.

Choosing the dress is usually a big family day out often with granny in charge, according to Erwin, and the least wanted style is one with panels or drawstring backs. “Research by the mothers starts early online and some dresses are in stock before Christmas,” she says.

Prices start at around €187 and go up to €355 for a very elaborate, heavy, silver sequinned dress.

Costs are significant. Accessories and paraphernalia such as shoes, veils, tiaras, bags, along with make-up, hair and nails, “all add up and you are talking about €400-€450”, reckons Erwin.

What the boys wear

Some outfits are passed down the line, but after three outings (the day of Communion, the day after and the following Sunday) the wear and tear of bouncy castles and other children’s activities wreaks havoc with most dresses.

For many seven-year-old girls used to sporty leggings and tops, it’s their first experience of a lavish, full skirted dress and “they all do a twirl when they try them on”.

What the boys wear is a total contrast, full of colour, texture and pattern. The outfits look like miniature versions of adult wear – velvet jackets, three-piece suits, blazers, chinos and tailored shirts. Another Irish company, Remus, features here. A well-tailored three piece (made in Moldova) costs €155 and the colour palette includes burgundy, aubergine, stone, navy and check.

Prices start at €139 for a suit and go up to €350 for one that looks handmade by Hugo Boss. Granny is not so much involved here, says Erwin.

Depth of devotion doesn’t relate to price tags for “in the end everyone simply wants their child to look their best”, smiles Erwin.

Photographs: Lili Forberg, misslili.net; stylist Sooby Lynch, soobystyling@gmail.com; hair: Sooby Lynch; models Lucas Mendez Walsh and Kiki Deegan-Hughes at Andrea Roche Model Agency.

Location: National Botanic Gardens, Dublin. All items from the childrenswear department in Arnotts, Henry Street, Dublin 1 (arnotts.ie or call 01-8050400).