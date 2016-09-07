H&M’s new collection gets back to its Swedish roots

Prepare to get comfy this winter with H&M’s new collection, hitting shops on September 8th

Dominique McMullan

 

Romance, comfort and glamour; H&M’s autumn winter studio collection is everything that you could ever want on a cosy winter’s night in Sweden. Soft textures and slouchy shapes combine with bold patterns and neutral colours to make a wardrobe that is casual and yet oh-so glamorous. It is good to see the Swedish company go back to its roots with Swedish folklore inspired silhouettes, prints and embellishments and rich details like precision cuts and embroidery appearing throughout the collection.

“There is a new femininity in this H&M Studio collection. It’s about female strength and power, with a fresh look at folklore and romance. It’s very elevated, and also very real,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s Creative Advisor. Sharp tailoring creates an hourglass silhouette, with oversized shoulders and fitted waists featuring in both coats and jackets.

So what items will you be lusting over in store?

White shirt with exaggerated sleeve (€49.99), jumper (€99)

The crisp white shirt is a staple in any wardrobe, but this season it is updated with exaggerated, voluminous sleeves. This shirt is €49.99 and would look great matched with simple straight cut blue jeans.

This is the season for embellishment and embroidery and this sweater packs a detailed punch. For €99 it’s at the higher of the budget, but purchase and serious fashion kudos will be coming your way.

Wrap dress with silver pinstripes (€99), high-waisted, wide leg trousers (€59.99) Gaucho hats (€79.99) and cowboy boots in snake print leather (€149.00)

This wrap dress with silver pinstripes (€99) is a statement piece that already has fashion bloggers drooling. Velvet brings softness to the tailoring, and the bead detailing brings the glamour. Match the dress with a metallic heel and be the bell of the Christmas ball.

The trousers (€59.99) are high-waisted, wide leg and are few are in velvet. We want them in every colour.

Accessories after include Gaucho hats and cowboy boots in snake print leather. Prepare to wear with a little attitude.

Cream v-neck (€49.95), lace camisole (€29.99)

There are some items that will always work in a winter wardrobe; a snugly cream v-neck (€49.95) is one of them.

Despite the drop in temperatures, the lace camisole (€29.99) is going nowhere.

H&M limited edition Studio collection will be available in its flagship College Green store, as well as online, from 8th September 2016.

