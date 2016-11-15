Getting hygge with it: Body-unconscious clothing for all

Unless you’ve been living in a well-insulated cave, there’s a good chance the word hygge has passed your lips more than once this season. The Danish term, which essentially means “cosy”, is a byword for tastefully engineered warmth and serenity: think votive candles, cashmere shrugs and an endless supply of cinnamon-laden baked goods.

The entire movement, once stripped of its Nordic origins, is unbelievably smug – as it should be. It is just that cosy.

“Hygge” doesn’t strictly apply to clothing, but it really should. This winter, high street brands and designer ateliers alike are producing clothes that are so body-unconscious, one should carry a bottle of smelling salts with them at all times. From the baggy sports-luxe of Vêtements to easily replicated puffer jackets at Balenciaga to zesty slogan mohair knits at Givenchy, the oversized trend is both well-insulated and zeitgeist-y.

On the high street, the structurally loose yet cosy silhouette is a major player. Look to Nordic brands here: Cos (available around the country) and Monki (available online) are masters of the warm and forgiving textiles. The latter especially; this season the very deliberately oversized shape is a key theme. Wide-legged trousers in invitingly tactile velvet sit against raw-seamed wool coats with exaggeratedly large pockets. Padded skirts add a layer of texture and dimension with a high tog glow.

Devoted following

For the thriftier consumer, there’s always Monki, whose bottomless selection of oversized sack dresses and plentifully puffy coats should appeal to anyone who appreciates a blast of Swedish sun with their purchases. The brand has a small yet devoted cult following in Ireland, and for good reason.

The price points are accessible, the designs cool and the customer outlook much more egalitarian and body-accepting than the average fashion brand. Try their hoodie dresses for a Vêtements look at roughly 3 per cent of the designer price.

For an all-ages approach to a sporty look, try a padded or puffer jacket. For extra fashion effect, go up one or two sizes, pair with a toasty warm rollneck knit and wiggle the collar impractically down to the shoulders. A word of caution: this runway move is only possible for women who make a habit of never lifting their arms.

The puffer jacket and its oversized brethren is the closest one will get to wearing a duvet with sleeves; hygge it isn’t, but cosy it definitely is.