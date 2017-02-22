Five new trends on show in M&S spring summer range

Occasion wear and detailing are strong looks for the coming seasons

Deirdre McQuillan

Five of the key trends in Marks & Spencer’s new spring summer collection, unveiled in Dublin today: From left, Havana, Simply Elevated, Earth, The Event Edit and Craftwork

Belinda Earl, style director at Marks & Spencer, paid a rare visit to Dublin today (dressed in a handsome navy power suit) to present the season’s spring summer collections.

“We have been investing in more natural fibres and concentrating on improving colour, fabric and fit – and relevance,” she said, identifying five key trends with an overall emphasis on layering “because fashion is so trans-seasonal now”.

Said trends included Earth (which included a quilted jacket and skirt in brown and black tones €82 & €42); Craftwork, left (which has a lot of sleeve detail, pintucking, placement prints); Havana (bright and tropical, including a bold floral bomber jacket €95 and wide-leg crop trousers €65), Simple Elevated (workwear that includes striped ruffle dresses €60, below right, that easily bring you from day into evening) and an Event Edit (a neutral palette with dresses, separates and coats for special occasions - below left).

Sometimes the simplest pieces were the standouts – a pintucked striped shirt €40 with embroidered jeans €35; a superlight wool and cashmere coat in neutral tones €165 or a white parka with black detailing €82; feminine tops in fluttery chiffon or white lace; navy dresses with embroideries. Take note too of the silver loafers, crossover bags and handsome beaded stacked heeled sandals.

