Fitness wear, design to flatter and jewellery gems

Workout wear

Images of sportswear at this time of year always feature toned and lean bodies, but who has such shapes in the post-Christmas period? If it’s January the high street muscles in on crop tops, leggings, gilets and workout gear for those with ambitious resolutions to get fit. Typical is this printed crop top from Dunnes (€10) and leggings (€20), all part of their latest collection for workouts both inside and outside the gym, which includes waterproof jackets, sculpt pants in greys, monochrome prints, blue and pink. River Island’s new 11-piece collection sticks to sober and camouflage colours – black, grey, navy and purple at prices from €30-€60. And at Marks & Spencers the new Rosie for Autograph has sleek lines, sleek panelling in black, blush and aubergine from €32-€90. So straighten up and take your pick. DMcQ

Wear It

This whole outfit from Penney’s has us longing for warmer days (Jacket €23; Top €8; Trousers €16; Shoes €13; Sunglasses €4).DMcM

Appealing clothes in flattering shapes

Cabbages and Roses have nothing to do with gardens, but is a UK brand designed and made in London with appealing clothes in flattering shapes – a lot of sweater dresses for winter, handsome coats and dresses in faded fabrics with A line and square sweaters continual best sellers. It was founded by ex-Vogue Christina Strutt out of a love of vintage and it now has not only fashion, but homeware and fabrics and a shop in Chelsea. Strutt says she has a “difficult figure” and designs styles “based on layers of disguise and distractions” and recently collaborated with Uniqlo on a small collection. This dress is from the a/w 16 collection – called Brigette it is in charcoal check €360.70 with under -top €63.20 and high top plimsolls €52.53 Visit www.cabbagesandroses.com DMcQ

Style secret

Any look can be transformed with a really stunning, well-cut, textured coat. No matter how casual the rest of your outfit, a great coat will take you from day to night. – Brian Conway, Stylist.

Diamonds and pearls

This magnificent Edwardian pendant – platinum, aquamarine, diamond and pearl (€5,850) is from Breretons Jewellers who last year celebrated 100 years in business by launching its new website www.brereton.ie on which this piece can be found. The small family business is now run by the fourth generation of the Brereton family, Paul and Derek, who keep ahead of international trends through extensive world travel for ethical raw materials for their jewellery. The company specialises in rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and antique jewellery. There isn’t anything they don’t know, for instance, about diamonds and pearls. There are three stores in Dublin – Capel Street, O Connell Street and their flagship at 33 Grafton Street. Those seeking engagement rings will find an extensive collection on the website including a magnificent oval cut diamond halo style ring for €4,750. DMcQ

Steal vs splurge

Ganni continue to up their game with this Julliard Mohair pullover for €399, or you can have a similar wool blend blue jumper for €49.99 from H&M. DMcM