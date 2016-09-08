Fashion Forward: Tweeds get fresh new twist

HERITAGE TWEEDS GET GLAMOROUS TWIST Lough Rynn castle in Leitrim was the setting for London-based designer Catriona Hanly’s latest collection in which she gives heritage tweeds – plain weaves from Donegal and French herringbone – a “fashion makeover” with Vogue Williams and Kate Valk modelling the clothes. Velvet lapels, side stripes, faux fur, fringed trims and decorative buttons are some of the details. Typical is this lovely herringbone tweed jacket with velvet button stand, collar and pocket flaps (€499) with twill-weave pleated skirt with velvet (€299) which can be found in the Design Centre in Dublin, Kalu in Naas, Co Kildare, and Olori in Cork. Other items in the collection include dramatic tiered black evening gowns, floor-length organza skirts and satin cocktail dresses.

CREATE HEADS WEST There are just a few days left to view Create, which celebrates the work of emerging Irish design talent and which has moved from Brown Thomas in Dublin to the store in Galway. Among those highlighted are goldsmith Helena Malone and The Tweed Project by design duo Aoibheann McNamara and Triona Lillis. Malone’s “Savage Beauty” collection takes its starting point from the woven texture of a rose stem using diamonds, rubies and sapphires while The Tweed Project’s pieces from specially-selected cuts of Donegal tweed and Irish linen are handmade one-off pieces. Create will showcase some of the key pieces The Tweed Project have created in collaboration with the Berlin-based clothing store Star Styling.

STYLE SECRET “Don’t underestimate the power of accessories. The right earrings or a waist-cinching belt can elevate an ordinary outfit into so much more. Plus, high street stores such as Mango and Zara offer an incredible selection that look more high end than their price tag suggests.” Nicole Thomsen – Senior editorial assistant at maven46

STEAL V SPLURGE These rose padded metallic leather mules for €495 from Gucci. com will feel like walking on pink clouds, and these pink mules for €34.99 from New Look will have you dancing all night