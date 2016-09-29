Fashion forward: tracking down a winter coat and the perfect day-to-night earrrings

TRACKING DOWN A WINTER COAT

The hunting season begins at the end of this month, but fashion hounds will already be sniffing out the best winter coats to weather the chilly temperatures.

This stylish take on a riding coat called the Romilly is from Charlotte and Jane’s latest collection. It is made in navy and grey herringbone tweed from Kerry Woollen Mills with cuff and lapel finished in grey Wexford check wool and piping details in gunmetal grey silk velvet.

It has epaulettes, double-box pleat kicks at the back for shaping and is made to measure. The Romilly is one of its eight new coats and jackets this season and costs €850. The pair will be in the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dún Laoghaire Saturday by appointment, and at all other times they operate from their Kinsale studio. For appointments, call 021-4709855 or charlotteandjane@gmail.com DMcQ

STEAL VS SPLURGE

Go wild with this animal-print maxi dress for €42 from wallisfashion.com or find your inner fashionista in this Irving midi dressfor £295 straight from the London Fashion week Unique by Topshop Catwalk. DMcM

RING THE CHANGES AFTER BUSY DAYS

The Dublin fine jewellery designer and gemmologist Natasha Sherling always carries big earrings in her bag “because it takes your outfit from day into night”, she says. These dramatic, ultra light Grand Deco earrings, in sterling silver (€495), are a case in point. They are from her new collection (made in Ireland) stocked by Arnotts as well as Seagreen in Dublin and which can be also bought online (natashasherling.ie). Sherling, who trained in New York, likes to play with gemstones which are centrepieces to many of her designs, such as her Mini Deco rings made to order; pearl and gold bracelets; Tahitan pearl necklaces and letter studs. Tomorrow (Sunday, October 2nd) she will be in Arnotts jewellery department at 12pm as part of the store’s Meet the Designer initiative and next Thursday (October 6th) she will be doing a bridal trunk show in Sharon Hoey’s studio at 6 Lower Merrion Street, Dublin 2. DMcQ

STYLE SECRET

“Experiment with style and get playful, but don’t force it. Personal style is about confidence, so if something makes you feel uncomfortable and not really you, it’ll shine right through. Just do you!” Sophie Milner, fashion blogger

MODERN HISTORY

Three pieces from fashion designer Jennifer Rothwell – a shirt dress and two scarves – are heading to Collins Barracks, bought through an initiative between the National Museum and the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland. Each piece, designed, digitally printed and made in Ireland, reworks familiar Irish imagery: the dress prints are inspired by Harry Clarke stained-glass windows, the scarves re-imagine Celtic motifs and there is a 1916 GPO print. “They will complement and enhance existing collections at the museum” says Alex Ward, curator of Dress and Textiles (dccoi.ie/portfolio). DMcQ

WEAR IT

This ruffled silk crepon turtleneck blouse, for a staggering €2,620 from Chloe, is green dreamy perfection. DMcM