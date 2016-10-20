Fashion Forward: The dearest dog on the planet, and animal prints to prize

DOGGIE DEAREST

This may be the most expensive dog on the planet, but it is the result of a joint project between Judith Leiber, famous for her fanciful bag creations (often toted by US presidential wives) and Libertine, the US company known for its imaginative customising of recycled items. Libertine has collaborated with everyone from Damien Hirst and Goyard to Converse and Target and has a celebrity following all over the US. These handmade jewelled and tasselled “minaudieres”, as these decorative bags are called, launch next month in the US, cost more than $4,000 (€3,627) each and can be purchased worldwide from bergdorfgoodman.com

COLOUR CODES

Heidi Higgins continues her association with Kamila Beblot, the Polish illustrator who designs the backgrounds for her photo shoots deftly using the same colour schemes as the clothing collection. This ensemble from Higgins’s current collection is a case in point – the “Eloise” top is €220 and the “Livvy” skirt €395 from her boutique at 42 Grattan Street, Portlaoise and Brown Thomas. For other stockists nationwide,call 057-8689027

JUNGLE LINE

Knit designer Heather Finn, who has just become the proud mother of a baby girl called Ruby Rose, has drawn on her grandmother’s wardrobe for her latest collection called “Jungle Glitter”. Her usual skill with colour has been mixed with Lurex and other metallic threads for a sparkling collection inspired by 1940s leopard, zebra and giraffe prints associated with her flamboyant grandmother, in soft cashmere and lambswool. The mix of capes, wraps, scarves and ponchos also includes other predator references, such as this tiger fringe snood in cashmere and lambswool (€95) which can be found in Jennifer Rothwell’s boutique in Powerscourt or direct from Finn’s website, heatherfinn.com

STEAL VS SPLURGE

Let them hear you roar with this leopard print knitted coat for $4,690 from Saint Laurent or get in touch with your wild side with this coat for €64.99 from New Look.

ADVERTISEMENT

WEAR IT

This Harper feather necklace for €185 from Stella and Dot is more than an accessory, it’s an outfit changer.

STYLE SECRET

‘If you’re feeling tired or drained, pop on some cream pearls – either a necklace, or stud earrings. They bounce a diffused light back on to your skin and give an instant lift!’ Natasha Sherling, jeweller