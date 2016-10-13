Fashion Forward: Strong statement from Manley, country style from Dubarry and new direction at Seagreen

THE MARK OF MANLEY

Irish design is at the top of its game right now and one of the fashion designers leading the pack is Emma Manley. Her autumn winter collection remains distinctively ‘Manley’, but is also wearable, functional and cool.

The rich colour palette fits with the bold aesthetic filtering down from this season’s catwalk shows, and Manley says, “I approached AW16 with our signature go hard or go home tactic. This season’s colour comes in an animated mix of electric blue, persian red, midnight navy and saffron.”

The designer also continues to use leather and other fabrics to great effect, creating tension between opposing weights and textures. “Vivacious patent and metallic leathers are teamed with our ever feminine vibes, seen through sheer panelling. It’s laid back, cool and somewhat provocative,” says Manley.

The designer is also continuing her popular handcrafted jewellery line, with multi-tonal and textured collars in the season’s vibrant palette. DMcM

A SHOT OF COUNTRY STYLE

Season of mellow fruitfulness means walks in the country become alluring at this time of year, and no better place than Connemara, where this trio were photographed for Dubarry.

It’s not often that you find a shooting instructor parading as a fashion model, but Shane Bisgood of Ballynahinch Castle wears the appropriate gear with panache, from the flat cap to his well polished walking shoes.

Bisgood who has travelled internationally competing in shooting tournaments, coaches guests and clients from all over the world in his Connemara Shooting School, attached to the Castle.

All the clothing featured here, not just the celebrated Galway boots, are from Dubarry, which has just opened its second UK shop in Cheltenham, following the first on the King’s Road in London. The Dublin store is at 35 College Green, Dublin 2. See also, dubarry.com. DMcQ

NEW FACE, NEW STOCK AT SEAGREEN

Amy Hamilton, the National College of Art & Design fashion graduate who opened Dublin’s first surf and snowboarding shop, in Grafton Street, in 2005, way ahead of the pack, closed it when she was diagnosed with cancer. When she recovered, she spent three years in China. Back in Ireland, she opened the late Raglan concept store in Drury Street, another first for the city.

Now the visual stylist has a new challenge, managing and buying for Seagreen in Ranelagh and Monkstown, which celebrates its 10th birthday this year. Well known for attracting young, trendy mothers for its jeans and cashmere sweaters, Hamilton has upped the ante, sourcing more interesting brands such as the Kate Moss Equipment collaboration and Fornasetti to complement its favoured stalwarts such as Iro and Tibi. See seagreen.ie. DMcQ

STEAL VS SPLURGE

Nail autumnal floral in this Rochelle Humes lace and print insert maxi dress, for €100 from Littlewoods Ireland, or hit the nail on the head with this Erdem dress €1,665, from Brown Thomas. DMcM

STYLE SECRET

“Stick to the colours you love, and the styles that suit you. I think we often feel we shouldn’t wear too much of the same thing, but the best kept secret is to stick to what you know works for you. Buying this, you are creating your own statement style.” Louise Cooney, blogger

WEAR IT

Asos White is knocking it up a gear with this suede biker jacket with Borg lining, for €259.99 DMcM