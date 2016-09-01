Fashion Forward: patchwork deals and reasonable autumn luxury

Dominique McMullan and Deirdre McQuillan round up this week’s fashion news and style tips

Deirdre McQuillan

 

WEAR IT

If the Stella McCartney flower embroidered dress for €1,395 from Brown Thomas is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

BLUSH STROKES

There are lots of luxurious touches in Fiona Heaney’s latest collection for FeeG with embroidery, sequin, feather and lace details.

Blush is a key colour, even for coats, and sizes are from 8-18. This Irish label, which can be found in selected boutiques nationwide, has recently picked up new accounts in Spain, Germany and the Middle East.

Prices are reasonable with pure wool-lined coats like one in magenta at €364, while this dress with its black stretch bodice and striped organze skirt (which also comes in navy and black) is €294. feeg.ie

STEAL VS SPLURGE

This Jodie Oversized denim jacket with patches (right) for €27 is an easy transitional item, and this denim shirt for €698 from Philipp Plein (left) at farfetch.com will get you through to next year

BARDIC BEAUTY

Nigel Cheney’s brilliant artistic and embroidery skills come to the fore in a group exhibition running at the Farmleigh Gallery until October 16th. He is one of five artists and craftmakers responding to the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death.

Cheney’s response reflects his preoccupation with ghosts and spectres from the past, with a limited colour palette of red, black and white to symbolise the War of the Roses, but shifted to another time period. Digital prints use the “dazzle ship” as geometric patterns.

Cheney, who lectures in the school of fine art in NCAD, says he aspires “to make luscious beautiful surfaces that seduce the viewer – the creation of intricate

patterns and the layering of colour are the backbone of my practice”. Viewers will be enchanted. Other participants in Adaptation include Seliena Coyle (jewellery), Alva Gallagher (glass/bronze), Helen McAllister (textiles) and Alex Scott (ceramics).

STYLE SECRET

“Don’t buy clothes when you’re hungover, jet- lagged or filled with self-loathing. You’ll be looking for something to make you feel better and because you’re a bit out of sorts, you’ll probably end up buying something totally out of character that you’ll never wear again.” Elizabeth Day, Author of Paradise City

