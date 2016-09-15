Fashion Forward: Collars to covet, mini me Arans and denim designs

WEAR IT

This cashmere oversized scarf from Laura Chambers (€180) makes us look forward to long autumnal walks. DMcM

COLLAR COLLECTION

Is the detached jewelled collar setting a trend? At the recent Council of Irish Fashion Designers fashion show in the Peter Mark Studio, Delphine Grandjouen, best known for her exquisite bridal wear, displayed detached jewelled collars on a range of dresses finished with the Kerry-based designer’s usual attention to detail and craftsmanship. The dresses are part of her new ready-to-wear venture, in which she applies her couture skills and wedding dress expertise to high-end daywear dresses made in luxury French fabrics and Italian double wool crepe. The 12-piece collection is made in Longford at Ann O’Reilly’s new production unit and prices are from €650-€1,500, with jewelled collars €195. houseofdelphine.com DMcQ

STEAL VS SPLURGE

Spend your honey money on this long sleeve in Baby Loopback Stripe for €21.33 from ASOS or feel the buzz with this Play Colour Series Little Red Heart striped long-sleeved T-shirt for €99 on shop.doverstreetmarket.com. DMcM

ARTISAN CHIC DENIM

This smart three-piece denim ensemble in indigo dyed stretch cotton is from Patric Hollington’s latest menswear collection and is very typical of his style. Well known in Paris, where his shop in the rue Racine and its clothes were recently immortalised in Edmund White’s new book Inside a Pearl, as “artisan chic”, he has Irish connections in Connemara and buys knitwear from Inis Meain. This particular outfit is called Whitby, after one of London’s oldest pubs, famous for its mushy peas, fish and chips. It is in the East End and Hollington used its location for his winter catalogue. The jacket (€260) is self lined with buttoned cuffs; patch pocket waistcoat (€145), and flat front trousers (€105). The whole outfit costs €510, though each can be bought separately. The shirt (€122) is in Japanese cotton. hollington.fr DMcQ

ADVERTISEMENT

STYLE SECRET

‘I feel more self-conscious when I blend in than when I stand out. I like giving people a reason to look at me. Give people a reason to look at you.’ Bethany Rutter, blogger

MINI ME ARANS

Model Faye Dinsmore, who married Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrove in June, is expecting their first child shortly and is also launching a range of baby Aran sweaters. Dinsmore, who is from Donegal, has been working with “a talented flock” of knitters for almost two years, making bespoke handknitted Aran sweaters of the type occasionally sported by her husband. Inspired by the impending arrival of her bábóg, Dinsmore has created a hooded mini version. They come in various colours and are mostly knitted by older women in their own homes and in their own time. The wool is spun in Donegal and is a blend of Donegal and Merino yarns. The Babog sweaters are €95 and can be bought online at www.babog.store DMcQ