Eight great trends for autumn

There’s no better time to engage in a little sartorial splurging than September. There’s nothing like a new coat or boots to make you feel better about colder weather.

1 Zebra

If you’re looking for an alternative safari-based accent to update your wardrobe, look to zebra. Leopard is a classic go-to, but zebra is a little more left-field and unexpected. This monochromatic colour scheme looks great teamed with vibrant shades.

2 Hard candy

Designers are inviting you to embrace a fresh, pretty palette for autumn, namely rosy pink. It softens up winter clothes but is not as sweet as you might imagine. Wear splashed on a coat or head-to-toe in tonal shades.

3 Velvet

Fabric designers can’t seem to get enough of velvet, the ultimate in plushness. Incorporating it in an unexpected way will make it look modern. Indulge its innate opulence by wearing louche trousers with a button-down shirt or sweatshirt.

4 Florals

At Givenchy, Erdem and Peter Pilotto, ultra-feminine florals are not just for spring. Opt for rich, romantic blooms printed, embroidered or patchworked.

5 Cat’s miaow

Fashion’s feline fixation continues as cheeky graphics of cats pop up everywhere – on shirts, jewellery, bags and jumpers. It’s officially cool to be a cat lady.

6 Baby bell

While the off-the-shoulder top ruled spring, it’s not so practical when it comes to winter. Taking the sartorial lead in the blouse stakes is the bell-sleeve top. With it’s fluid and elongated sleeves, it will look pretty peeking out from under your coat.

7 Shearling

Okay, we know if you wrapped yourself in shearling now, you would undoubtedly pass out from the heat. Come November – even October – however, you’ll be glad of the woolly covering, so get ahead by investing in the coat of the season now.

8 Sew up

Continuing the homespun vibe from spring, needlework covers everything from silky shawls to leather jackets, right down to footwear. Modern folkloric statement boots are easily paired with rolled-up jeans.