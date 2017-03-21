Eight affordable fashion brands you’ve probably never heard of

Fashion month has finally wrapped up and, while all eyes were on designer hard-hitters such as Saint Laurent and Dior, there were some seriously impressive affordable brands stealing the spotlight on the street. One of our favourite parts of fashion month is getting a look at what the editors and bloggers are wearing as they race from show to show. Not only is it a gauge of what trends are trickling down for the forthcoming season, it’s also a window into a fresh crop of niche brands, secret go-tos and insider labels that are relatively under the radar, for now.

There’s no better time to buy before they go stellar. There’s also something quite satisfying when you have a, “Where did you get those shoes?” moment, to be able to fill them in on your latest fashion discovery, which also happens to be affordable.

Wearing a box-fresh brand that isn’t overexposed minimises the risk of turning up in the same striped shirt or printed dress as someone else. So here we go. From stylish statement pieces to elevated basics that look expensive, we round up the new labels to name-drop and wear immediately.

1. Storets

Storets: Olivia Palermo wearing a Storets jumper, €65. Photograph: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

As approved by Olivia Palermo, Alessandra Ambrósio and Gigi Hadid, Storets describes itself as sophisticated fun. It is the style set’s newest obsession and they love its directional silhouettes and quirky cuteness.

What to go there for: Cool denim and basics with a twist.

2. Uterqüe

Uterqüe: Leather top, €229; trousers, €350; tote bag, €199

If you think Uterqüe feels like a grown-up version of Zara, that’s because it is. It provides a high-end look and high quality without the price tag. Expect trend-led designs, sleek accessories and workwear that’s too cool for the boardroom.

What to go there for: Workwear and its unrivalled affordable shoe department.

3. Ganni

Ganni: leopard-print bomber, €350

If you haven’t already, you are about to fall in love with Danish brand Ganni. A household name with the style set, its slouchy knits, slogan t-shirts, statement jackets and gorgeous printed dresses have seen its stratospheric rise to the top of the style game. Fans include Kate Bosworth, Alexa Chung, Jessica Alba, Alicia Vikander and Gigi Hadid.

4. Solace London

Solace London: dress, €432 (Also available at Gallery 9, Naas)

Ruling red carpets and A-list wardrobes, Solace London was founded in 2013 by Ryan Holliday-Stevens and Laura Taylor, and the duo’s designs have been seen on Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. The elegant and directional take on evening wear, and the affordable prices add to the wardrobe appeal.

5. Loéil

Loéil: top, €107; skirt, €99

An online treasure trove for distinctive but understated pieces, Los Angeles-based, Loéil’s main draw is its on-trend items and cool gems that no one else has.

What to go there for: Crisp, cool tailoring and accessories that look like they came straight off the runway.

6. Realisation Par

Realisation Par: blouse, €130

You will recognise the brand’s ruffled dresses as everyone from Alexa Chung to Bella Hadid has fallen for the flirty, frill-edged dresses. It is the latest IT-label to establish itself via the Insta-set. You will find cool bomber jackets, slip dresses and sweet tops.

What to go there for: The Bianca blouse, a cult item, a silk number that ties at the bust.

7. Rixo London

Rixo London: leopard and floral print dress, €450

Set up in 2015 by friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, free-spirited label Rixo London has proved a sartorial hit and has been snapped up by Net-A-Porter. Their grown-up refined bohemian dresses come bias-cut and with sleeves making them universally flattering.

What to go there for: impeccably cut retro-inspired, hand-painted printed dresses.

8. Bimba Y Lola

Bimba y Lola: skirt, €140

Another style hit from Spain is more nichey than Massimo Dutti or Zara. Bimba y Lola have been wowing fashion fans with their subtle but playful patterns and feminine cuts for a number of years.

What to go there for: minimalist or maximalist you will find what you want here.